A Latrobe man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to wounding his wife and stepdaughter during a knife attack nearly three years ago.
Scott A. Matuszky, 48, this week pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in connection with the Oct. 7, 2017 incident at his Latrobe home. As part of the plea deal, approved by Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger, three counts of attempted homicide and single counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats were dropped.
Police said Matuszky originally intended to harm himself during the alcohol-fueled 2017 attack. According to police, Matuszky returned home from work around 7 a.m. the day of the incident and began drinking heavily before becoming unruly and threatening to kill himself.
His wife tried to calm him down before Matuszky attacked her with a Bowie knife, injuring her in the right arm, according to police.
His stepdaughter suffered two wounds to her upper thigh and a third to her lower abdomen during the attack as she attempted to protect her mother, police said.
The women said Matuszky threatened them during the incident, claiming “he was going to pull a ‘David Stahl.’” Police said the statement was a reference to the 2012 murder of Derry Area School District teacher Rebecca Anderson Stahl, 37.
Her husband, David Frank Stahl is serving a life sentence after being convicted of strangling her and dumping her body in a field in Unity Township.
Matuszky in July 2018 originally pleaded guilty to five counts in the case, including two counts of attempted homicide, but Krieger allowed him to withdraw the guilty plea a year later after Matuszky said he didn’t understand that the plea deal included the attempted homicide charges.
Krieger sentenced Matuszky to a five- to 10-year term in prison. Matuszky served in the U.S. military in Somalia and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his lawyer.
As part of his sentence, according to court documents, Matuszky must have a drug and alcohol evaluation and a mental health evaluation, must follow any recommended mental health treatment and pay the costs, and must complete anger management training as well as not having any contact with the victims.
