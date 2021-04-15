A Latrobe man who pleaded guilty Monday to charges he crashed his car into an oncoming motorcycle while under the influence of drugs, killing the motorcyclist and injuring a passenger in a 2018 crash in Derry Township was sentenced Tuesday to serve a five- to 10-year prison sentence followed by up to 10 years on probation.
Preston Curtis Haines, 34, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs, aggravated assault by vehicle and two counts of driving under the influence in connection to the May 28, 2018, crash as jury selection was starting for his trial.
According to police, Haines was under the influence of controlled substances including fentanyl when the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving north on Route 981 in Derry Township crossed the center lines just north of Strawcutter Road and struck the southbound motorcycle.
The motorcycle’s driver, Bruce Miklavic Sr., 59, and his wife Kathryn Miklavic, who was a passenger, were both thrown from the 2016 BMW motorcycle in the crash. Bruce Miklavic was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries and his wife suffered multiple broken bones and was transported by medical helicopter for treatment, police said.
According to court records, Haines admitted to police he was driving the Volkswagen involved in the crash and told investigators he “took Suboxone today as well as many other pain pills and anxiety medication.”
Court documents indicate the state Department of Corrections will determine Haines’ credit for time already served. He must also undergo Court Reporting Network and drug and alcohol evaluations and follow any recommended treatment as part of his sentence, according to court documents, and have his driver’s license suspended for three years, plus a year following his prison term.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and multiple summary traffic violations were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.