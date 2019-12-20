A Latrobe man will serve two years on probation and three months on house arrest after pleading guilty this week to a felony charge of animal cruelty.
In Westmoreland County court on Thursday, Andrew T. Pevarnik, 44, pleaded guilty to a single felony count, with prosecutors waiving the other 67 charges.
Initially, Pevarnik had been charged with 17 counts apiece of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals. He was also charged with 34 counts of neglect for not providing proper feed, shelter and water after humane officers found more than a dozen dead animals inside a Derry Township property. The animals were found by humane officers in aquariums and cages with no food or water, per court records.
According to authorities, Pevarnik was evicted from the property in April. This past summer, humane officers found 17 dead animals — 11 guinea pigs, five rats and a mouse — after they were notified of strong odors at the home.
Additionally, county judge Christopher Feliciani barred Pevarnik from owning any animals during his time on probation and house arrest. In the future, Pevarnik will be subjected to random inspections by humane officers, the judge noted.
