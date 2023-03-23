A police standoff Friday on West Grant Street in Latrobe ended peacefully with one man in custody and the seizure of two firearms.

Officers with the Latrobe Police Department went to the home of 33-year-old William Albert Humberger around 1:19 p.m. March 17 to investigate a domestic dispute the night prior. Police were told Humberger was in the house with his children and had access to firearms.

