A police standoff Friday on West Grant Street in Latrobe ended peacefully with one man in custody and the seizure of two firearms.
Officers with the Latrobe Police Department went to the home of 33-year-old William Albert Humberger around 1:19 p.m. March 17 to investigate a domestic dispute the night prior. Police were told Humberger was in the house with his children and had access to firearms.
According to the criminal complaint, Humberger’s wife told police they had a verbal argument the night prior when he allegedly grabbed a loaded pistol and began waving it around. The Humbergers’ three children were also in the room while the fight continued.
During the argument, Humberger took his wife’s phone and smashed it. He then retreated to the bedroom, where he threatened to kill himself, the wife told police. The wife was able to get control of the pistol eventually.
She also told police Humberger had previously threatened to put a bullet in their children’s heads after he found toys and a Pop-Tart in his shoes. She was concerned he may be serious about harming her or her children because Humberger has allegedly been violent toward her in the past, according to the criminal complaint.
During the standoff, the Latrobe Police Department advised the Greater Latrobe School District of the ongoing situation. The district altered its dismissal procedures for students living in the area.
Humberger was eventually taken into custody without incident around 3:42 p.m. Police seized a 9mm Taurus handgun and a .308-caliber semi-automatic rifle.
Humberger was arraigned Tuesday, charged with three felony counts of child endangerment, four counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
Bail was set at $20,000, which a bondsman on Humberger’s behalf posted Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled 10 a.m. April 3 before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.