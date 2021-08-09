A Latrobe man will spend up to four years in prison for the sexual assault of an unconscious woman at a New Year’s Eve party last year in Hempfield Township.
Hunter Hoyle, 22, told Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meghan Bilik-DeFazio that he was sorry for his actions in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020. A 20-year-old woman accused Hoyle of sexually assaulting her after she fell asleep in a friend’s room during a party, where everyone was drinking, including Hoyle.
In May, a jury found Hoyle not guilty on two counts of rape of an unconscious woman after a three-day trial, but he was convicted of a lesser felony charge of sexual assault.
The victim told police she had drank a half bottle of orange vodka and consumed four Jell-O shots before falling asleep. She reported to police she felt pain and heard Hoyle speaking to her, followed by loud knocking on a door.
When she awoke at 9 a.m., she told police she was sore and her shorts were inside-out. She said she did not consent to having sex, according to court records.
Witnesses corroborated her account and told police they saw Hoyle in the bedroom with her. Two party guests claimed they saw Hoyle hiking up and buckling his pants, according to court records.
Bilik-DeFazio believed Hoyle felt remorse for his actions, but ordered him to serve a 2-to-4-year sentence that began Thursday. Hoyle had been free on $50,000 bond.
