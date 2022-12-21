A Latrobe man was jailed over the weekend after investigators learned he was in possession of a stolen firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, 20-year-old Trevor Dean Bowman of Weldon Street, Latrobe, was jailed Dec. 17 on illegal firearm possession and receiving stolen property.
The complainant, a relative, told police that Bowman “was in possession of a firearm and that the firearm may be stolen,” according to court records. The relative told police she was cleaning the residence along with her boyfriend when they found one unfired .38 special caliber round.
Bowman reportedly admitted to the relative that “the unfired round they found was his and that he had a gun he got from a friend,” according to affidavit of probable cause. Bowman does not have a concealed carry permit, the relative told police.
Officers arrived at the residence Dec. 17 and met with Bowman, who admitted he had the firearm in his front right pants pocket when asked by police. Officers retrieved the firearm from Bowman – a Smith & Wesson .38 special caliber revolver – from his pocket. The gun was loaded with one unfired round.
When asked if he had anymore rounds for the revolver, Bowman told police they were in his room and consented to having the additional rounds confiscated.
Bowman was transported to the police station and advised of his Miranda rights before admitting to investigators that “he got the revolver from one of his friends because he knew he could not buy one.”
The serial number initially did not come back as stolen, but officers later made contact with the owner who advised that the gun was his but did not know it was missing.
The owner of the gun, who resides in Delmont, subsequently reported the handgun as stolen to the Delmont Borough Police Department.
Bowman was arraigned Dec. 17 on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of person not to possess/use a firearm and a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property.
He was housed at the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond prior to law enforcement officials learning that the firearm was stolen. Amended charges will reportedly be filed for possession of a stolen firearm.
Bowman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.