A Latrobe man accused of brutally attacking three people at a Derry Township apartment early Sunday morning was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail.
Nicholas Joseph McIntyre, 26, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on three counts each of criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, two counts of theft and one count of burglary.
The three victims in the alleged attack, Karen Short and her daughter Amber Short, 18, both of Derry Township, and Adam Rousson of Montreal, Canada, remained in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown Monday. Karen Short’s sister Cathy Tarr told multiple media outlets that her sister and Rousson are in the hospital’s intensive care unit recovering from injuries including multiple stab wounds, bites and strikes from a metal baseball bat. All three victims are expected to recover, according to WPXI-TV (Channel 11).
“I think that when he left that house, I would be shocked that he wouldn’t have thought that they were going to die with the amount and how badly they were stabbed,” Tpr. Steve Limani told the news station, “the fact that fingers were missing, the fact he bit them in their necks, their lips.”
According to court documents, McIntyre broke into an apartment on West 4th Street in Derry Township around 2 a.m. Sunday through a kitchen door, attacking Karen Short and Rousson, who were asleep in chairs on the first floor of the apartment. Rousson told police McIntyre stabbed him multiple times in the back as he and Karen Short struggled to force McIntyre out of the apartment. McIntyre stabbed Karen Short in the chest, Rousson told police, and beat all three victims with a metal baseball bat, telling them “You are all going to die tonight.”
McIntyre went upstairs and attacked Amber Short, a 2020 graduate of Derry Area High School, in her bedroom, beating her with the bat and biting her, according to police.
She told police that McIntyre told her the attack was “all your fault,” and took her cellphone and her mother’s phone as he fled the apartment.
Tarr told WPXI Monday that McIntyre “definitely went after Karen most because he felt she was standing between him and Amber. He just has been fixated with her now for a long time.”
According to court records, McIntyre was charged twice for incidents in 2019 involving terroristic threats and harassment — first for a May incident in Derry Borough, then in December for an incident that allegedly occurred while McIntyre was being held in Westmoreland County Prison.
McIntyre pleaded guilty to simple assault and defiant trespassing in connection with the May incident in Derry Borough, with other charges in the case dismissed or withdrawn as part of the plea agreement. He was sentenced to serve four months to 23 months in prison, serving 123 days according to court records. He is awaiting trial on the charges of aggravated harassment and terroristic threats stemming from the December incident.
McIntyre was sentenced to two years on probation in December after pleading guilty to criminal mischief in connection with a July 2019 incident in which he was also charged with institutional vandalism, according to court records. The county probation office in June filed a motion to revoke McIntyre’s probation, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.