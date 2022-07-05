Latrobe police arrested a man Thursday after allegedly choking a female victim so hard she passed out and had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
When police arrived at 1013 Jefferson St. just after 9:30 p.m., they found the victim lying face down on a picnic table gasping for air, according to a criminal complaint. Officer Jason Myers wrote he had to speak with two witnesses about what took place as the victim could only respond by nodding her head.
A witness told police she was sitting with the victim and Lionel Thomas, 59, of Latrobe when Thomas began playing loud music. The witness said she told him to turn the music down when he began yelling at her.
At one point, the victim interjected herself into the argument, telling Thomas to stop yelling at the witness.
Thomas allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. When she got up and both continued yelling, Thomas punched the victim, causing her to fall onto the picnic table, the witness said.
Once on the table, Thomas grabbed the victim by the throat, forcing her to the ground and choking her with both hands, the witness told police. While being choked, the victim briefly lost consciousness, the witness and victim said.
According to court documents, Myers could see redness, swelling and finger marks around the victim’s throat.
Medics from Mutual Aid determined the victim’s injuries warranted her being flown to a UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh.
Thomas was charged with felony aggravated assault along with strangulation and simple assault, both misdemeanors.
He is being held in Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bail.
Thomas is scheduled to appear in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady 11 a.m. July 11 in Latrobe.
In 2020, Thomas pled guilty to simple assault in Washington County with a felony strangulation charge dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to court records.
