A missing Derry Township man was located safely around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police at Kiski Valley.
State police reported Anthony Mileca, 84, was last seen at his residence in Derry Township around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was last known to be at the Eat’n Park in Unity Township. Police said he could have been disoriented.
