A Latrobe man died Monday night following a one-vehicle crash in Allegheny County.
According to a public information release report filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Pittsburgh, 47-year-old Michael N. Zappone of Latrobe died due to injuries suffered in a crash that occurred 9:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the Interstate 376 east onramp from U.S. Route 30 to I-376 eastbound in Wilkinsburg.
Zappone was a passenger in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee operated by 32-year-old David A. Whitlatch of Waynesburg.
According to an eyewitness account from an unidentified witness sitting along the left shoulder of the roadway, the Jeep Cherokee “accelerated suddenly, crossing the lane of travel” before striking an embankment along the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled onto its roof.
Whitlatch was transported via Eastern Area PreHospital Services to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of “suspected serious injury,” according to PSP Pittsburgh. It was unclear if Whitlatch was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Zappone was transported via Eastern Area PreHospital Services to Forbes Hospital where he died. Zappone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
