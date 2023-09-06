A Latrobe man died Monday night following a one-vehicle crash in Allegheny County.

According to a public information release report filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Pittsburgh, 47-year-old Michael N. Zappone of Latrobe died due to injuries suffered in a crash that occurred 9:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the Interstate 376 east onramp from U.S. Route 30 to I-376 eastbound in Wilkinsburg.

