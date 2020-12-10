A Latrobe man who earlier this year was sentenced to electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to statutory sexual assault of a minor was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 3, on new charges he solicited explicit photographs from a 14-year old girl over social media.
Christofer Ray Dowden, 21, was charged with two felony counts of criminal solicitation, single felony counts of corruption of minors, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of criminal solicitation. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond following his arraignment on the charges and is awaiting a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, state police began investigating after the mother of a 14-year-old girl reported she had discovered explicit images and videos on the girl’s social media account.
She told police her daughter had been in regular contact with a man who had made a “friend request” to her Snapchat account in June, and provided investigators with information about the man’s user name for the social media program. Police were able to identify Dowden through his account information, Tpr. Zachary Bell wrote in court papers.
Investigators learned that Dowden had pleaded guilty in February to statutory sexual assault and had been sentenced to 23 months of electronic home monitoring and remained under the supervision of the county’s probation department.
Police seized Dowden’s phone in August and forensic analysis revealed “numerous sexually explicit photographs” that the girl had sent to Dowden. The girl had disclosed to Dowden that she was 14 over the summer, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.