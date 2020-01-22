A Latrobe man is in Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post bond on charges he raped and sexually assaulted an unconscious woman during a New Year’s party at a Hempfield Township home.
According to court documents, the alleged victim and Hunter Jones Hoyle, 20, were at a Dec. 31 party at a home on Hurst Road in Hempfield Township when the woman went to a spare bedroom in the home around 2 a.m. Jan. 1 to rest.
The woman told police she was tired from working an afternoon shift on New Year’s Eve and later consuming vodka at the party, Tpr. Scott Kemerer wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said she was asleep but recalled intermittently feeling pain and hearing Hoyle speaking to her before hearing loud knocking on the bedroom door, according to the affidavit.
When the woman woke up around 9 a.m., she was sore, noticed her shorts were inside out and “when she went to the bathroom, she noticed something wasn’t right,” Kemerer wrote. She was treated that day at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
Hoyle was allegedly “hitting and hugging on all of the girls there,” at the party, according to the affidavit, and a friend of the victim told police that she had at one point told Hoyle to leave the room where her friend was sleeping.
“(Hoyle) claimed he needed to put his jacket on,” Kemerer wrote. “...Twenty minutes later, she checked the door again and found it to be locked.”
People at the party knocked on the door, and witnesses told police Hoyle answered and “kept telling them to hold on,” according to the affidavit. When Hoyle opened the door, witnesses told police he was “pulling up his pants and buckling them,” Kemerer wrote.
Hoyle during an interview with police last week admitted to raping the woman, Kemerer said.
Hoyle was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour on charges of sexual assault and rape of an unconscious victim and ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
