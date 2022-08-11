A Latrobe man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he choked his fiancée and cut her with a butcher’s knife.
A Latrobe man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he choked his fiancée and cut her with a butcher’s knife.
Leonard Spagnolo, 45, was being held in Westmoreland County Prison Monday but has since posted bail.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Latrobe Police Department, nursing staff at a Blairsville urgent care facility called police on Aug. 7 around 2:30 p.m. to report the assault which happened 12 hours prior. Officers asked the victim to come to the police station to make a report.
The victim told police Spagnolo was upset with her when she got home sometime after 2 a.m. The woman said she was upstairs helping her daughter go to the bathroom when Spagnolo busted through the door and grabbed the woman by the hair, according to the complaint.
The woman said she asked to put her daughter to bed to avoid seeing anything else take place but Spagnolo followed the two into the child’s bedroom. She told police he allegedly told the daughter to say her goodbyes because he was going “to kill (her) mom,” the affidavit reads.
Downstairs, Spagnolo grabbed a butcher’s knife and threatened to cut the woman’s throat, the victim told police. While moving the knife toward the woman’s neck, she moved her hands up to block the knife, causing a deep cut that severed the tendon on her left middle finger and required stitches.
The woman added her mother was trying to call her during this time because Spagnolo allegedly called her and told the woman’s mother he was going to hurt the victim.
Spagnolo was arraigned on Monday for felony aggravated assault and strangulation. He also faces charges of terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault – all misdemeanors.
Spagnolo posted a $10,000 bond through a bondsman Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22.
