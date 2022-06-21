A Latrobe man was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting a woman multiple times in her Derry Township home after he found out she was going to file a protection from abuse order.
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Kiski Valley barracks responded Friday morning to a 911 call from a townhome on Murtha Way in Derry Township. The caller told the operator their mother was being hit and hung up.
When troopers arrived, Iszac Dallar, 32, opened the door and told them no one was fighting and he was eating breakfast. But when the troopers asked the victim, who was sitting at a table what happened, she just pointed to her left eye which was swelling and turning red and purple.
Police put Dallar into handcuffs and went upstairs to check on the woman’s two children.
The 14-year-old boy told police he called 911 from a cellphone he hid in his room because he heard Dallar beating his mom and threatening to kill her, according to the criminal complaint. The boy also showed troopers red marks on both of his legs which he said Dallar caused by hitting him with a belt while he was sleeping.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s 8-year-old daughter also had belt marks on her leg and abdomen which she said Dallar caused.
After Dallar was transported to the Kiski Valley barracks, the woman told police her boss was going to take her to file for the PFA but when Dallar found out he began arguing with her and punched her several times, the complaint read.
While photographing the injuries on the woman and her children, police noted she had other injuries. The woman told police she got them after jumping out of a car while it was moving after her and Dallar began fighting last week. She also alleged Dallar would not let her go to the hospital until the following day.
In the criminal complaint, troopers noted the PSP have been called to the victim’s home numerous times for domestic disputes.
Dallar also has multiple bench warrants for failing to respond, according to the complaint. A search of court records show multiple traffic violations that have yet to be resolved.
The woman told police she and the kids are afraid of Dallar because he previously told them if he went to jail, he would kill them when he got out. According to the woman, Dallar is controlling and has taken her cellphone and Apple Watch in the past and asked for control of an indoor security camera.
Police reviewed the camera, which records 5-second video clips but did not see anything related to the altercation.
Dallar is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison, with his bail set at $150,000 for felony aggravated assault and three counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor. He is also charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
Dallar is scheduled to appear in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers on June 29 for a preliminary hearing in Bradenville. Court records do not list an attorney for Dallar.
