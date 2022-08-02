A Latrobe man was arraigned Monday morning on charges he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl last month at the St. Clair Street Park.
Malachi Jacquae Boone, 20, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison until his Aug. 8 preliminary hearing. Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady told Boone she was denying bail because she did not see a combination of conditions that would “ensure the safety of the victim and the community.”
Latrobe Police allege Boone met the girl on Snapchat, claiming to be 15 years old. The two agreed to meet at the park on July 14 around 11:30 a.m.
While there, Boone asked the girl to go into a wooded area where he pulled a blanket out of his backpack, according to the victim’s statement in the criminal complaint. In the woods, Boone allegedly assaulted the girl despite her telling him to stop multiple times. The victim said the assault stopped only when Boone thought he heard someone nearby.
Latrobe Police were called to the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital just after 2 p.m. that day and spoke to the victim. She told police she did not know the man’s name and said she did not remember his Snapchat username because he blocked her, according to the complaint.
Officers canvassed the area on July 14 and 15, speaking to nearly 70 residents and obtaining video from neighboring home security systems.
Witness observation and video show a Black male wearing jeans, a black tank top and white framed prescription glasses. The man in the video also had a multicolor backpack and was riding a black and yellow bicycle.
On July 14, just hours after the assault, Latrobe Police responded to a report of two men chasing a man on a bicycle in the vicinity of 415 Lloyd Ave. The man allegedly being chased was Boone. Officers noted at the time his clothing, glasses and bicycle were similar to what was later seen on video and described by the victim.
Days later, officers followed up on Boone’s call about being chased. Boone was asked where he was prior to the incident and he told police he was home all morning, according to the complaint. He also provided the police with his Snapchat username.
But a witness who remembered seeing a female and male, matching the victim and suspect description, on a blanket in the woods, and the victim identified Boone from a photo array.
The afternoon attack shocked a lot of residents who did not know many of the details. Latrobe Police put out a request July 15 asking for the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspect. Detective Sgt. Michael Wigand said when they were notified of the assault it was “all hands on deck.”
Wigand said the prevalence of home security cameras helped in this case.
He also urged parents to watch their children’s social media activity.
“I would highly recommend that parents monitor all social media and then make a determination on what apps they want their children to use,” Wigand said. “So, just be involved in your children’s lives and know what they’re doing.”
Boone is scheduled to appear Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing. He is facing three counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt, sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.
During his arraignment, Boone told the judge he had graduated last year and was in the process of getting his license and completing the hiring process for a security guard job. When asked by the judge what he thought bail should be, Boone replied that he just wanted “to make a phone call.”
Boone said he would hire a lawyer for his next court date. No attorney was listed for Boone in court documents.
