Latrobe police arrested a man Friday night after being called to a Spring Street apartment for a domestic assault.
Michael Rush, 41, told police when they arrived around 8:38 p.m. that he and the victim had gotten into an argument when he asked her to leave. Rush said he had been letting the victim stay at his place for the past two nights because she was in an “unhealthy relationship” with another tenant, according to court documents.
Rush told police the victim broke a front door window and other property inside the home during the argument.
But the victim told police Rush had shoved her into the door causing the glass window to break and cutting her on the left forearm. Officers observed the victim still bleeding from a laceration as they spoke to her. The victim also told police she and Rush were in a relationship.
Rush refused to let officers into his apartment to photograph evidence, prompting the officers to get a search warrant.
Once inside, officers said they found a broken television remote in the living room and a piece of broken glass with blood on it next to the front door. According to the affidavit, most of the broken glass from the window was outside and appeared to be smashed from the inside with “substantial force.”
Officers placed Rush under arrest and he was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison but has since posted bail.
Rush is charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment for allegedly shoving the woman into the door, causing the cut to her forearm.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Latrobe 10 a.m. July 11 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
