A Latrobe man accused of disrobing in his vehicle in Unity Township and leading police on a chase before fleeing on foot Wednesday evening has been apprehended and charged.
John William Mekic, 34, was arraigned Thursday on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of reckless endangerment and single counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was also charged on a separate court docket with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned in both cases before Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway, who ordered Mekic held without bail in Westmoreland County Prison on the charges related to Wednesday’s police chase, saying that “no condition, or combination of conditions,” would ensure Mekic’s appearance at court proceedings. Conway set Mekic’s bond at $25,000 on the drug charges.
Troopers were called to Andrew Lane in Unity Township, near Baggaley Elementary School, around 5:07 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious person believed to be removing his clothes inside a vehicle.
Police allege that then led police on a chase “and fled his vehicle sans clothing.”
State police were combing areas of the City of Latrobe and Derry Township Thursday evening, with troopers in a helicopter circling a wooded area near Latrobe’s Third Ward Playground just after 6 p.m.
Troopers eventually apprehended Mekic the following day, according to court documents.
Mekic is scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady in both cases on June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.