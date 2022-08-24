A Latrobe man is back in jail after allegedly attacking his fiancé for a second time Monday night after she agreed to continue prosecution in a previous attack.

Leonard Spagnolo, 45, was charged with retaliation against a victim, simple assault and harassment after he attacked her in the bathroom of her home, holding her down and striking her multiple times in the arms, legs and face, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said Spagnolo allegedly threw a small trampoline at the woman’s leg before police arrived and told her she was “ruining everything.”

