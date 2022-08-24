A Latrobe man is back in jail after allegedly attacking his fiancé for a second time Monday night after she agreed to continue prosecution in a previous attack.
Leonard Spagnolo, 45, was charged with retaliation against a victim, simple assault and harassment after he attacked her in the bathroom of her home, holding her down and striking her multiple times in the arms, legs and face, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said Spagnolo allegedly threw a small trampoline at the woman’s leg before police arrived and told her she was “ruining everything.”
The attack caused a small abrasion to the woman’s forehead and pain in her leg, according to the criminal complaint.
Earlier in the day, Spagnolo had a preliminary hearing for an Aug. 7 assault on the woman in which Spagnolo allegedly cut the woman’s hand with a butcher’s knife and told her to say goodbye to her daughter because he was going to kill the woman. The cut to the woman’s hand required stitches and was treated at a Blairsville urgent care facility. Staff at the medical facility contacted police regarding the assault.
According to court records, the Aug. 22 hearing was continued and rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Bail for the first attack was set at $10,000 and posted by a bondsman. Court records do not show any modification or revocation of the initial bond. Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour set Spagnolo’s bond for the latest charges at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing for both cases will be heard in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
