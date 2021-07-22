A Latrobe man has been arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident in Hannastown, Hempfield Township.
According to state police at Greensburg, Blake R. Quakenbush, 26, forced his way into a Steel Avenue home Tuesday and refused to leave, but then fled moments before police arrived.
Two adults in the home told police Quakenbush barged into the house “yelling and screaming and causing a disturbance,” according to court documents filed by Tpr. Matthew Cunningham.
A female in the residence reportedly picked up her two-year-old off the floor and ran into a nearby room and locked the door during the incident.
The male owner of the residence said Quakenbush was not known to them and he initially refused to leave after bursting into the home. The owners said Quakenbush appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
After Quakenbush fled, several neighbors informed police they saw him running away and Cunningham said the suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
During an interview, Quakenbush relayed to police that he believed “unknown individuals were chasing him and he ran into the victims’ residence to hide,” according to court documents.
Quakenbush was arraigned and ordered to be lodged in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 on drug-related complaints filed by North Huntingdon police after he was arrested on April 26. He also served a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to DUI in 2017, according to court documents.
Quakenbush is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges on Aug. 3.
