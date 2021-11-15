A Latrobe man accused of hitting a female bartender at a Derry Township bar after she asked him to leave was arrested Thursday, according to state police.
State troopers said that Todd A. Pynos, 53, was restrained by other bar patrons inside the bar after the incident that occurred at 7:15 p.m. inside Billie Bob’s Oasis along Route 981. He is accused of punching her and breaking her glasses.
In court documents, Trooper Luke Hanko said other customers kept Pynos inside the bar until troopers could arrive on the scene. The incident left the woman with a “swollen left cheek,” according to Hanko. The others in the bar confirmed the assault occurred after the bartender refused to serve Pynos anymore and asked him to leave the bar because he was being “unruly.”
As troopers took him into custody, Pynos “screamed obscenities” at state troopers and wanted to fight them. He was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment, public drunkenness and multiple counts of resisting arrest.
After being taken to the Kiski Valley station for questioning, Pynos spent the night in the Westmoreland County Prison before being released on $20,000 unsecured bond Friday after his arraignment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 17.
According to online dockets, Pynos was sentenced to serve three to six years in prison in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence charges filed by police in connection with a truck crash that killed his 35-year-old passenger on Jan. 27, 2004. The crash reportedly happened after the pair left a bar in New Derry.
