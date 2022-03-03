A Latrobe man is in the Indiana County Jail after police accused him of dragging a state trooper with his car after police responded to an harassment incident, according to court documents.
Matthew A. Rebar, 29, was placed under arrest after the incident, which reportedly occurred in White Township, just outside of Indiana Borough. Police claim he had sent harassing messages to a woman over social media. The pair, according to police, had been messaging, when Rebar told the woman he knew where she lived and was driving to her apartment. The woman phoned police.
When troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, they found Rebar parked outside of the apartment in his 2010 Honda Civic with the engine running, according to court papers. Trooper Hayden Blough said a trooper instructed Rebar to shut off the engine so they could speak with him. However, after Rebar ignored the request, the trooper reached in to shut the engine off himself, and Rebar put the car in gear and drove off. Blough said the trooper was dragged approximately 30 feet before being able to free himself.
The trooper suffered a minor injury in the incident, according to Blough.
After a brief pursuit, Rebar surrendered in Indiana Borough, according to court records.
On Saturday, Rebar was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Rebar was ordered to be held in county jail on $200,000 bond.
He faces a preliminary hearing on March 9.
According to online records, Rebar, formerly of Connellsville, served a 9-23 month sentence in Fayette County after pleading guilty to charges of harassment and simple assault, which were filed by state police in connection with an incident in Dunbar Township in 2018.
