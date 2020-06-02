A 47-year-old Latrobe man was among the people arrested during protests in Pittsburgh over the weekend, according to court records.
Cit Debreuce was arrested Saturday by Pittsburgh Police and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to court documents.
He was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Saveikis, who denied bail and ordered Debreuce held in Allegheny County Jail pending a June 12 preliminary hearing.
