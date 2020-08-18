A Latrobe man who previously served time in state prison for sexual assault and who is a registered sex offender was charged last week with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, stalking and related offenses in connection with allegations he raped a woman in November.
Jonathan Michael Pollard, 31, was arraigned Wednesday on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady and is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
According to court documents, Pollard’s accuser contacted police on Nov. 14 and told investigators that Pollard held her down and raped her two days earlier after she had asked him to help move a piece of furniture.
The woman told police she had spurned Pollard’s sexual advances in the past and told him “no” numerous times during the alleged attack. Pollard told investigators the sex was consensual, according to court documents.
Pollard in 2010 was sentenced to three-to-six years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault, unlawful restraint and other offenses stemming from allegations that he and several family members forced a 17-year-old girl into sex acts in exchange for food and cigarettes.
In 2016, he pleaded guilty to violating a protection from abuse order obtained by a Beaver County woman he had met through an online dating site.
