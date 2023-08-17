Ryan William Nupp

A Latrobe man was jailed Wednesday after he was accused of operating a methamphetamine lab in the city.

According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Ryan William Nupp of Ligonier Street, Latrobe, was charged after probation officers discovered drug paraphernalia in July. The discovery prompted probation officers to request assistance from members of the Latrobe Police Department.

