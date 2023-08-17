A Latrobe man was jailed Wednesday after he was accused of operating a methamphetamine lab in the city.
According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Ryan William Nupp of Ligonier Street, Latrobe, was charged after probation officers discovered drug paraphernalia in July. The discovery prompted probation officers to request assistance from members of the Latrobe Police Department.
Nupp reportedly told probation officers that there were “some things under his bed they would not like,” according to the DA’s office. Upon searching, Latrobe Police officers “located multiple glass beakers and containers.”
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli’s office confirmed that Nupp consented to a search of his Ligonier Street apartment. A clandestine lab team from the Pennsylvania State Police was requested to the scene “due to the nature of the chemicals found by police.”
Investigators seized multiple items, “including containers with residue substances and red powder, a container of sodium hydroxide flakes, acetone and paint thinner,” according to court records.
The PSP clandestine lab team conducted further testing, noting that the “suspected red phosphorus and iodine chemicals are known precursor chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.”
Investigators said the residue contained within one or more of the glass containers was “consistent with the production and presence of methamphetamine.”
The Latrobe Police Department said Nupp’s apartment is located within 300 feet of Latrobe Elementary School and 200 feet of a local childcare facility.
Nupp was arraigned 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady in Unity Township.
Nupp faces a first-degree felony charge of operating a methamphetamine lab; third-degree felony charges of deposits, stores and/or disposes chemical waste, and risking catastrophe; two ungraded felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one ungraded felony charge of possessing a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, and ungraded misdemeanor charges of knowingly possessing ephedrine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Nupp was remanded to Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Nupp is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28 in front of Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
