A Latrobe man who, along with his wife, was charged in November with helping a girl run away from an Adelphoi Village group home has been accused by state police of making sexually suggestive comments and inappropriately touching the girl while she stayed at the couple’s home.
Eric Leonard Mallin, 50, was charged Wednesday with indecent assault in connection with the alleged Sept. 25 incident, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge next month.
Mallin and his wife, Michele L. Mallin, 48, were charged last year with corruption of minors, accused of helping a 17-year-old girl run away from an Adelphoi Village group home and aiding her plan to flee the state. Preliminary hearings on those charges are set for Feb. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
According to police, a monthlong investigation was initiated after the girl, who was required by court order to stay at the Adelphoi group home in Derry Township, had second thoughts about absconding and returned to the facility on Sept. 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the girl told police she met Michele Mallin after running away from the Adelphoi facility as the woman was walking home from the nearby Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Route 982 in Latrobe.
The girl told Michele Mallin “she was from Adelphoi and she could not go back,” and Mallin agreed to help her, leading the girl to a nearby home, Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote in court documents.
According to the affidavit, while the girl was staying at the home overnight, Eric Mallin grabbed her arm and made a sexually suggestive comment, then pushed the girl up against a wall while inappropriately touching her over her clothes and “relating that he wanted to have sex with her.”
The girl allegedly told the Mallins that she had run away from Adelphoi and planned to go to Georgia to meet a girlfriend she had met through social media. At the Mallins’ home, according to court documents, Eric Mallin cut the girls hair “so she couldn’t be recognized.”
The couple is also accused of driving the girl to the Greyhound bus depot at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, where the girl had a prepaid ticket waiting for her for a bus scheduled to depart around midnight on Sept. 27.
According to court documents, police acquired security video from the airport that showed both Mallins in a vehicle with the girl when she picked up her bus ticket on Sept. 26. Police used the video to acquire the vehicle’s license plate number and traced it to the Mallins.
Local authorities notified police in Georgia about the girl’s plans to flee to their area, but the girl decided to return to the Adelphoi group home instead.
