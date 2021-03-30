A Latrobe man was arrested after Latrobe police allege he attacked a woman at a home on Walnut Street and threatened to kill her with a box cutter.
Brian A. Ray, 35, was charged by Latrobe police with two counts of simple assault and single counts of strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and harassment in connection with the March 17 incident.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, police were summoned to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Latrobe just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of an assault. A woman told police Ray had attacked her at a nearby home following an argument about two hours earlier, striking her several times in the head and neck and putting his arm around her neck until she nearly lost consciousness, Latrobe Police Sgt. Ronald Keslar wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police that Ray refused to let her leave the home, but she managed to escape when he used the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
Ray allegedly followed the woman outside and threatened that he would kill her by cutting her throat with a box cutter he was carrying, then threatened to kill the woman’s family, according to court documents. Ray then cut himself with the box cutter and threw it into a yard, at which point the woman fled to a neighbor’s house and Ray fled the scene on foot, Keslar wrote.
Police later located Ray and took him into custody in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fairmont Street. He told police he had pushed the woman in self defense after she cut him with a box cutter, according to court documents.
Ray was scheduled to appear before Mahady for a preliminary hearing March 29, according to court records.
