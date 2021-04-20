Latrobe Little League's shed torched at Legion-Keener Park

Vandalism at Legion-Keener Park early Monday morning has caused about $4,000 in damages, according to Latrobe Little League officials.
Latrobe police were dispatched to the park, where officers found a storage shed fully engulfed in flames around 12:35 a.m.
“The storage shed that was put in last fall by (one of the ballfields) was torched and everything inside was lost, about $4,000 worth,” wrote Latrobe Little League President John Russo in a Facebook post. “Aggressive Grinding donated the shed. We lost our portable pitching mound, tools, bases, tarps, foul line markers … in the fire.”
The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. Latrobe police said the storage shed utilized by Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation and Latrobe Little League has been deemed a complete loss.
Latrobe police are continuing their investigation in regards to this act of vandalism.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
“Last year was a tough year with no fundraisers, no concession stand and no gun bash due to the coronavirus situation,” wrote Russo. “Fortunately, several businesses stepped up to keep our league going.”
Technimark, State Farm Insurance, Shaffer Memorial, Aggressive Grinding, Commercial Bank, Latrobe Chevy and Product Evaluation Systems donated equipment, uniforms, hats and money for the league last year, according to Russo.
Donations can be sent to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
“Thank you to the Latrobe community for helping us continue Latrobe Little League,” Russo wrote in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.