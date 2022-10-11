In lieu of a parade, the Latrobe Lions Club will be hosting a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes and treat bags for the first 200 students at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Everyone participating in the judging of costumes must be at the Latrobe Memorial Stadium parking lot by 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
