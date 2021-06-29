The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week highlighted 64 major projects — including two projects of local interest — that will take place during this year’s construction season within District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
One of those area projects — the replacement of nine existing traffic signals and the upgrade of an additional traffic signal at nine intersections along Route 981 and around the area of Ligonier Street in Latrobe — is nearing completion. A large portion of paving work was done last week and motorists should notice a smoother side driving through this section of the city.
The $3.4-million project is expected to be fully completed in August, PennDOT officials said.
Additionally, a phase of the long-discussed Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project is scheduled to be put out for bid this month. The project aims to upgrade the Route 981 corridor from the intersection with Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township to the intersection with Route 30 in Unity Township near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The Norvelt section of the project set to be put out to bid primarily follows Route 981 with some offline shifts to improve the roadway. PennDOT officials noted that traffic and safety data “figured heavily” in determining the preferred intersection treatments, which will include three roundabouts.
Overall, District 12’s 2021 construction season will include five highway projects, 21 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, three safety improvements, and 37 projects on local roadways or bridges.
“The southwest region has several major projects starting or wrapping up this year, several of those projects are located on Interstate 70,” said William Kovach, P.E., District 12 executive. “Upgrading I-70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties provides major improvements to our transportation system.”
Those include two multi-year projects along Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County, including reconstruction work at the I-70 exit 51A/51B at Route 31 in interchange in South Huntingdon Township. The project includes the replacement of bridges carrying Route 31 over I-70. Anticipated completion for the $66.8-million project is later this year.
An additional I-70 project calls for upgrades to the Yukon and Madison interchange, replacement of four mainline I-70 structures and various culvert work. Additionally, the project will include new interchange signing including overhead sign structures, and highway lighting at Madison interchange. The $92.8-million project is expected to be completed in 2022.
Another of the planned 26 Westmoreland County projects includes reconstructing Route 119 in Hempfield Township, New Stanton and Youngwood Borough between Burton Avenue and Stouts Carpet. The project will include adding slight curves in the road, which forces traffic from right to left and back serving as traffic calming to slow down traffic. Sidewalks will also be built along both sides of the northbound and southbound route. Anticipated completion for the $24.1-million project is September 2023.
Also in the county, work to realign several intersections, mil and pave overlays, stormwater maintenance and replacing four culvert boxes will be done along Route 356 from White Cloud Road to north of the Route 56 intersection in Allegheny Township, at a cost of $15.9 million.
Other planned District 12 projects include:
FAYETTE COUNTY
Emergency slide repair on Route 201 (Gillespie Road) in Washington Township, with a total project cost of $797,837;
GREENE COUNTY
- Improvements on the bridge carrying McCracken Road over Mudlick Fork in Allepo Township. Anticipated completion in September 2021 for $1.7 million;
- Bridge replacement/rehabilitation of the structure carrying Maranda Run Road over a branch of Maranda Run in Center Township, estimated $400,000;
- Replacement of the structure carrying Poland Run Road over Polen Run in Richhill Township, estimated $400,000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Route 18 signal upgrades in the City of Washington, including I-70 on/off ramps, consisting of two new traffic signals at Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue)/Route 8014 (I-70 eastbound exit/entrance ramps), and Route 4022 (Wylie Avenue)/Route 8014 (I-70 westbound entrance/exit ramps) and the replacement of additional traffic signals. Anticipated completion for the $10.3-million project is September 2022;
- Restoration of Pike Street over Chartiers Creek in Houston Borough, with an anticipated completion date of September 2021 for the $2.5-million project.
PennDOT officials added that county maintenance crews working out of 30 stockpiles in the District 12 coverage area will be performing a variety of maintenance activities this season. These scheduled activities will include sealcoating 483 miles of roadway, paving 67 miles of roadway, cleaning and flushing of 29,655 feet of drains, shoulder cutting of 1,321 miles of roadway, the replacement or rehabilitation of 12 bridges. Additionally, crews will be replacing and updating signs, mowing, slide repairs, pipe replacements and litter pickup.
PennDOT reminds motorists that when encountering a work zone, motorists are urged to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, drivers are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.
A full list of projects is available online through the www.penndot.gov/District12/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork, which can be found under the “District Links” heading on District 12 website at www.penndot.gov/District12.
