Latrobe Kinder-Schull sponsoring collection drive for Blackburn Center

Latrobe Kinder-Schull is giving back to the community while raising awareness for a good cause.
After learning that donations to Greensburg-based Blackburn Center have been significantly lower than usual, the step-up classroom at Latrobe Kinder-Schull decided to help.
Staff, families and students have been collecting items needed for clients and residents of Blackburn Center, ranging from kitchenware and hygiene products to dry goods and nonperishable food items.
Latrobe Kinder-Schull has extended the deadline of its collection drive to Feb. 5.
The drop-off point is the foyer at Latrobe Kinder-Schull, 320 McKinley Ave., in Latrobe (across from DiSalvo’s). Drop-off times are weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Through the donation drive, Latrobe Kinder-Schull is hoping to raise awareness of Blackburn Center’s vision of a world free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence.
Blackburn Center advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence by eliminating the root causes of this violence and providing for the well-being and safety of survivors/victims, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.