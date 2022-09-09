The 2022 Latrobe Italian Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday on Thompson Street in the First Ward of Latrobe.
The 2022 Latrobe Italian Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday on Thompson Street in the First Ward of Latrobe.
The event will feature crafts, food, a Bocce tournament, live music and more.
The festival opens 10 a.m. Saturday. Musical performances by Practice Makes Perfect Music Studio begins at 11 a.m. on the yard stage. The Luke Weltz Band will perform at noon on the main stage. Benjamin DeFazio will take the yard stage at 3 p.m. Bond Turner will perform on the main stage beginning at 5 p.m. The first day of the festival ends at 9 p.m.
The event continues Sunday at 10 a.m. End of the Line will perform on the yard stage at 11 a.m. Cathi Rhodes will take the main stage at 1:30 p.m. Kevin Solecki will perform on the yard stage at 2:30 p.m. Joe Marotta will perform on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. The festival ends Sunday at 5 p.m.
Food vendors include Aroma Italiano, Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta, Gino Giannilli’s, Jioio’s, Speals on Wheels, V’s Meatballs & Ravioli, and more.
Sponsors include 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, Carclo Technical Plastics, Inselmini Construction, Gregory and Martin, ElectroChargedGarage, Ridge Insurance Agency, Bononi & Company, PC, Robindale Industries, ArTECH, Mullen Refrigeration, Kuhns Electric, Schultheis Electric, West Media Group, SSM Industries, Inc., and SecondHalf Coach Wealth Management.
