The Latrobe Italian Festival is back for its second year this weekend, bringing music, smiles and the aroma of traditional Italian delicacies and treats to the city’s First Ward.
Sponsored by 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, 512 Ligonier St., the annual festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along Thompson Street and McKinley Avenue.
According to Michael Ciotti, owner of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and organizer of the event, the festival is dedicated to promoting a sense of community, celebrating the neighborhood’s Italian heritage and supporting local businesses.
“We filled up both sides this year,” said Ciotti, in reference to the McKinley Avenue and Thompson Street areas. “We are really excited to bring another event to the Latrobe community.”
The festival will commence with a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at the intersection of South Alexandria and Washington streets. The parade will proceed on Washington Street until it reaches the intersection of Ligonier Street, where it will make a left turn and conclude in the vicinity of Railroad Street.
Former Latrobe pharmacist Joe Mosso will serve as grand marshal of the parade and will ride through the streets in a horse-drawn buggy.
Also appearing in the parade will be City of Latrobe officials, fire and police departments, the Sons and Daughters of Italy, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Marching Band, the Diamond Dolls baton twirling team, the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Marching Band and the VFW District 27 Motorcycle Riders.
Local Girl Scouts troops, vintage cars and a trolley will also participate.
“Everyone is welcome to take part in the parade,” Ciotti said. “Anyone who wants to march with us can stop by the shop [512 Coffee and Ice Cream] to register.”
The festival opens at 10 a.m., offering an array of attractions including three stages of live music, a beer garden, a wide selection of craft and food vendors, children’s games, horse and buggy rides and a bocce tournament.
“The bocce tournament is filled,” said Ciotti, adding that this year’s participation has surpassed last year’s by more than double, with 10 teams taking part.
“The team who took second place in the bocce tournament in Bloomfield [Little Italy Days] is coming. They’re coming with the intent to win it.”
Live entertainment will take place on stages located in the side lawn of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, in the parking lot along McKinley Avenue between the medical office building and Latrobe Kinder-Schull, and in the beer garden at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Ligonier Street.
Musical performers include: Allegro Dance Co., Ben DeFazio (Frank Sinatra), Marissa Bailey (Italian favorites), Mikey Dee Polka Band, Kevin Solecki (accordion), Isaiah Dumaren (ukulele), The Human Jukebox (classic pop hits), Hannah Newell, Kyle Green Band (jazz), Keith Willochell Acoustic, Cathi Rhodes (Patsy Cline), The Drewsmen (vocal harmonies), Anthony Massetto (classic baritone), Hank Edwardo (accordion), Lou Bafile (accordion) and the Jeannette Community Band.
Craft vendors in attendance include: Scents by Stacey, BluFinn Boutique, Black River Arts, Green Goddess, Precious Clay Earrings, Your Story Charmed, Cathleen’s Gnomes, RV Novelties, MMP, Sam’s Club, Making Memories, Love En Light, Four Paws Barkery, Igniting Creativity, Rabbit Ridge Farms and Hidden JEM Flowers.
In addition, the Union Mission, the Latrobe Area Historical Society, Sarah Crispin-Thomas State Farm, Renewal by Anderson and Reinforce Performance and Training will be on hand to meet and talk with visitors.
Food and beverages will be aplenty this year with specialties from Aroma Italiano, Gino Giannilli’s, V’s Meatballs and Ravioli, Miley’s Lemonade Smashers, P.A. Poppers, Tastefully Simple, Krise’s Cones, T&D Bakery, Carmine’s Pizza and Pasta, Jioio’s, Kaczor Ravioli Company, H.A.T. %5E2 Bakery, Jill’s Gourmet Dips, Sapora Di Italia, Oakmont Olive Oil Company, Shanty Ridge, Bella Terra Vineyards, the Fry Guy, Chef Derek Fritzel and bubble tea by the Greater Latrobe Senior High Marching Band.
Trailhead Brewing Co., J&D Cellars and Tattiebogle CiderWorks will be serving libations in the beer garden.
Ciotti mentioned that vendors and performers are subject to change, and for all of the Black and Gold fans, the festival will also feature a projection of Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game.
“We want to give a big thanks to all of our sponsors,” said Ciotti. “We couldn’t do it without them,” he added, recognizing the following local businesses that contributed to the festival:
Platinum level sponsors: Robindale and Special Lite. Gold level sponsor: Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. Silver level sponsors: Adelphoi, Mullen Refrigeration Services, West Media Group, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home. Bronze level sponsors: ArTech Group, Kuhn’s Electric Supply, SSM Industries, Lesco Federal Credit Union, Electro Charged Garage, Gregory and Martin, Inc., SecondHalf Coach, Schultheis Electric, Sarah Crispin-Thomas State Farm, The Union Mission and Ligonier Stone & Lime Concrete.
“We hope to get a lot of the community to come out, celebrate culture and support our local businesses and schools,” said Ciotti.
Anyone wishing to volunteer at this weekend’s event may register at 512 Coffee and Ice Cream or contact Ciotti at 808-756-7451.
