Residents from around the greater Latrobe area can look forward to a full day of vendors, games and family activities this Independence Day as the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration makes its return.
The celebration will kick off on the morning of July 4 with the annual parade starting at 10:30 a.m. leading down toward Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The parade route will start at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Irving Avenue, making its way to Weldon Street. It will continue onto Jefferson Street, closing out at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Chestnut Street.
This year, the parade will begin with a moment of silence tribute ride down the parade route in honor of the late Angelo Caruso. Caruso served as Latrobe’s mayor from 1978 to 1991, and was one of the co-founders of the 4th of July Celebration.
Surviving members of Caruso’s family will ride down to the stadium before the rest of the parade, allowing community members to pay their respects to the former mayor who passed away June 13.
The parade will have a mix of new and familiar, Beth Straka said. Straka serves as a community service officer with the Latrobe Police Department and is one of the organizers of this year’s celebration.
Honoring this year’s theme, “Celebrate Latrobe,” the parade’s grand marshal will be Victory Brinker of Unity Township. The 10-year-old opera singer made history last year on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent,” becoming the first contestant to receive Golden Buzzers from all four judges and the show’s host. Brinker made it to the semifinals, placing in the top 10.
While those along the parade route can expect to see firetrucks, Miss 4th of July pageant winner Taylor Myers and a host of local organizations, newer acts have been brought in this year to keep things fresh, Straka said.
The Pittsburgh Steeline, the official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will join the parade for the first time this year.
During the parade, Masonic Lodge 275 will hand out free snow cones.
As the parade comes to a close and spectators begin making their way down to the stadium upon seeing the street sweeper cleaning up, Straka said folks should stick around a little longer for a “foamtabulous” surprise that will be heading to the stadium parking lot.
Down at the stadium, more than 30 local craft vendors will be set up along with 20 food vendors providing a variety of food options, cold drinks and beer.
When she began working with the organizing committee, members and community leaders described the annual celebration as a “hootenanny,” Straka said.
Although she had to look up what a hootenanny is — an informal gathering — it is a nostalgic feeling the more than 60 volunteers strive to achieve each year when planning the celebration.
“We want to take it back to what it used to be,” Straka said.
There will be no admission charge for the event, but access to the dedicated children’s area will cost $5 for a wristband. The area will include games, bounce houses, an obstacle course, nerf arena and a chance to meet characters from the movie “Frozen.”
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy live music from Part Time Cowboys, DJ DarkShark and classic rock by Hy-5.
Although the Fraternal Order of Eagles bingo will make its return this year, the baking contest was canceled this year since the sponsor, Dainty Pastry, is still rebuilding after its building caught fire last year.
A fireworks display will mark the end of the celebration, with a scheduled start time of 9:45 p.m.
No one will be allowed on the ballfields or in the park to watch the fireworks, Straka said.
Parking will be available at the stadium, the municipal parking garage between Weldon Street and Spring Street and parking lots around town. Parking will be on a first come basis, Straka said.
The Greater Latrobe celebration has grown from the small gathering put on by Caruso and Tony Angelo, the other celebration co-founder. This year, Unity Township played a larger role with organizing and inclusion during the parade and festivities, Straka said.
“Our community consists of people from all over,” Straka said. “We’re hoping to continue building on events with Unity Township going forward.”
While not included this year, Straka expects homes beyond Latrobe will be included in next year’s “Get Your 4th On” decorating contest. Registration for the contest closed Friday.
Registration for the upcoming Firecracker Run and Walk 5-mile race is still open. The race will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Registration can be done online at www.latroberecreation.org or the day of the event starting at 7 a.m.
Joining Abraham Lincoln and George Washington actors for the race this year is Latrobe resident Dave Matheny, a Revolutionary War reenactor. Matheny will signal the start of the race by firing his reproduction naval cannon.
The cost is $30 per person and participants will receive a shirt. A post-race celebration will take place at Unity Brewing in Unity Township.
The upcoming celebration has been a lot of work for the volunteers who began planning shortly after last year’s abbreviated festivities, Straka said. While the group has received a lot of funding and sponsorships, inflated costs have left the volunteers “hitting wall after wall.”
Despite the challenges, Straka said this year’s celebration will be a full day of community fellowship because of those who have helped from donating money to sponsoring bands.
“Everyone in the community stepped up to make this happen,” Straka said.
While it has been a tedious process during the final weeks finalizing vendor lists and ensuring entertainment acts haven’t been double booked, the work will be worth it come July 4.
“Just seeing everyone enjoying the day, kids coming down with no phones in their face,” Straka said. “That will be the best part.”
