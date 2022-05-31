Donning hats with their military service and red, white and blue attire, community members from Latrobe and the surrounding area lined the streets Monday morning to watch the city’s parade and pay their respects to America’s fallen service members.
Despite temperatures reaching close to 80 before noon, nearly 300 people gathered on the sidewalks of the parade route that started on Ligonier Street and wrapped around to Jefferson Street before ending at Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The parade was sponsored by American Legion Post 515 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3414. This year, officers with the Latrobe Police Department escorted the parade while the Marine Corps League Detachment 738 Color Guard led the parade.
Members of the Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, the Riders of the Legion and the VFW marched in the parade as well.
Both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts were represented during the parade with Cub Scouts Pack 305 (Kingston) leading Boy Scouts Troops 305 (Kingston) and 311 (Latrobe). The parade also included Girl Scouts representing Latrobe-Derry Troop 29796 and participants for the Miss 4th of July pageant.
The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department rounded out the parade with six vehicles, including five fire trucks.
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School marching band, directed by Tim Sheridan and led by drum major Reese McCracken, provided music during the parade and the ceremony that followed.
Russ Meadows, who lives in the apartment building across from Veterans Memorial Plaza and where the parade route ended, said he enjoyed this year’s parade and thought it went well, even though it was smaller than what he expected.
Paul Blycheck, commander for VFW Post 3414, served as the master of ceremonies following the parade. This was his first year organizing the event and first year the event has not been scaled back due to the pandemic.
“It’s great to be back after COVID and be able to fully recognize those that have gone before us,” Bylcheck said.
This year’s turnout from the community was “fantastic” and one of the better years in recent memory, Blycheck said.
Blycheck, who serves as a flight nurse with the 911th Airlift wing in Pittsburgh, said it was a lot of work putting the ceremony together, especially with such a demanding job. To make the day a success, he required the assistance of both Kristy Murphy, VFW administrator coordinator, and Jack Goldberg, commander of American Legion Post 515.
The ceremony started off with introductions of the participating members and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels. After a wreath-laying ceremony by members of the VFW, the Legion, and Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, Blycheck introduced this year’s speaker.
This Memorial Day, the VFW and the Legion asked U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Garrett R. Reid to speak on the importance of the day and what it means to him.
Reid, who serves as an observer controller with the 2nd Battalion, 312th Regiment in Coraopolis, spoke about how the military and country celebrate many different holidays, from the birthdays of the various branches to Veterans Day, but Memorial Day honors something much different.
“Memorial Day is completely and ungodly, something different than all of these days,” Reid said. “It’s that solemn day to reflect on those military personnel who have passed away in the line of duty in service to our country and its citizens.”
Before joining the Army in 2009, Reid spent 22 years in the Marine Corps Reserves with deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, according to the program provided by VFW Post 3414.
With the Army, Reid deployed to Syria from 2018 to 2019, earning two Army Commendation Medals with Combat Device.
Remembering those killed in duty is something Reid carries with him every day, not just from his time overseas but through additional duties as a member of the U.S. Army Southwestern Pennsylvania Funeral Honors Team. Throughout his 34 years of service, Reid has assisted with more than 3,000 military funerals. From repatriated remains of those killed in World War I to the men and women killed in the line of duty during the most recent U.S. conflicts, all have been “deeply personal” for Reid.
Still, 3,000 funerals haven’t numbed him to the human cost of war. He recalled a moment in 2015 where, along with a Navy chaplain, Reid went to inform the wife of a Marine that her husband had been killed.
“As soon as she saw me, she knew exactly why I was there,” Reid said while holding back tears. “That has to be one of the toughest duties I have ever done in my life.
“I’ve been shot at, I’ve been deployed around the world but notifying that woman of the loss of her husband, as you can see today, that still deeply touched me.”
Reid ended his speech asking the audience to remember that Memorial Day goes beyond political affiliations, and is solely about honoring those who served and died. He also asked everyone to remember the Gold Star families, those who have had a family member killed in combat, and those veterans who did return but now suffer with the seen and unseen wounds of war.
The ceremony concluded with a three-volley salute, the playing of “Taps” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Reid’s speech resonated with veterans who attended like Francis Conte of Greensburg, who served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970 and visits Latrobe every year for Memorial Day. This year, he got to see his nephew, a Boy Scout, march in the parade. He was pleased with the ceremony and how the day went, he said.
“It was a nice job … a nice crowd came out,” Conte said. “We can relate to some of those comments of individuals that never made it home.”
