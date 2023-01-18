Clairview School middle school student Gavin Smith and teacher Luann Murtha accepted a check Wednesday, Jan. 11, for $5,600 from the Latrobe Harley Owners Group (HOG).

This donation has been given for over 20 years and will be used for the snacks in the student café to reward positive behavior when the kids earn WOLF bucks for working hard, obeying the rules, listening and finding fun in learning.

