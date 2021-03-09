Jacob Cholock was sworn in as Latrobe’s newest full-time police officer Monday night.
City council during its regular meeting approved hiring Cholock, who was selected among 14 candidates.
Police Chief John Sleasman said Cholock excelled in the civil service selection process.
“He rose to the cream of the crop right away,” Sleasman said. “He was the best man for the job.”
Cholock, 27, served five years as an officer with the Delmont Borough Police Department. He lives in Greensburg with his wife, Kaylynn, and daughter, Carissa.
“I greatly appreciate the opportunity,” Cholock told council.
Council in November approved reducing the passing mark for the civil service written examination from 80% to 70%. Sleasman previously lauded the city’s effort to attract more officer applicants, as the number of candidates has decreased dramatically over the years.
“He has a great future in law enforcement,” Sleasman said.
Cholock filled a vacancy created after Ron Keslar was promoted to sergeant in August following the retirement of former Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo.
Two other Latrobe police officers, as well as three Latrobe residents, were recognized for their “bravery and quick thinking” during Monday’s meeting for their heroic actions during a Dec. 22 house fire.
Officers Jason Myers and Sean Grosso responded to a house fire around 8:25 p.m. Dec. 22 at 327 Oak St., with heavy smoke coming from the front door of the residence. A mother and child were trapped on the second floor.
Myers and Gross entered the home and made several attempts to reach the second floor, but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and low visibility. However, they rescued several cats in their attempts.
Meanwhile, neighbors Jeffrey Young, Dennis Shultz Jr. and Vincent Battaglia located an extension ladder which they extended to the second-floor window where they rescued the child and then the mother.
Grosso assisted the three residents with extracting the mother and child from outside the home, while Myers helped extinguish the fire.
“We have a lot to be proud of in our community,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said. “I want to thank all of you for your brave and heroic efforts, and watching out for and taking care of your neighbors.”
Firefighters from Latrobe, Lloydsville, Bradenville, Crabtree and Whitney-Hostetter responded, as well.
Sleasman commended Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile for the fire crews’ response to the blaze.
“The fire department, as always, did their job outstandingly,” he said.
Brasile noted that it’s a “team effort” between each of Latrobe’s departments.
“It doesn’t ever get done without everybody working together,” he said.
To protect officers from smoke inhalation in these situations, the city is looking for funding to purchase breathing apparatuses for three of its police vehicles. Sleasman said the department would need a minimum of six SCBAs, each costing $1,500 to $2,000.
Meanwhile, Brasile is also seeking a federal grant to purchase 75 new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department at around $7,500 apiece. He said previously the old units have reached their 15-year plateau.
When asked by council member Christine Weller about the prospects of holding a Fourth of July parade downtown, Sleasman said, “I highly doubt it will happen.”
Brasile added that there isn’t enough time to consider a parade, as registrations needed to have been started by now. He said there’s been very little interest in anyone wanting to register, as well.
“The parade right now I can almost guarantee you it’s not going to be a possibility,” Brasile said.
However, city officials expressed an interest in having a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, in which residents could view the display from their homes or vehicles. The downtown and Legion-Keener Park would likely be blocked off, officials said.
“If we don’t get to it,” Brasile said, “I can guarantee you next year we will have one great celebration here in the city.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, Greater Latrobe Senior High School junior Adison Lemmon, 17, was honored with council’s fall 2020 Student Showcase award. Lemmon volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. She is also on student council and is involved with the school’s mental health club.
She said she plans on becoming an early childhood and special education teacher to “make an impact on future generations.”
During the award presentation, GLSHS Principal Jon Mains recognized Lemmon for her leadership and willingness to help others.
“She’s always smiling, she’s always kind,” he said.
Laurie Golobish, the district’s director of pupil services, said Lemmon “exemplifies everything we want in a Greater Latrobe student, and everything that we want in a responsible, productive citizen and lifelong learner.”
In other business, City Manager Mike Gray has recommended the city pursue increasing the amount of its current $2.7 million 2016 general obligation bond to to take advantage of low interest rates and help pay for repairs to the downtown parking garage, Courtyard Plaza, compactor at the transfer station, as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October.
Gray on Monday said the city will vote at a future council meeting to borrow an additional $550,000 to fund capital improvement projects, extending the bond term by 3.5 years.
Council member Ralph Jenko said he supports borrowing additional funding to address these capital improvement projects, which he said the city has “no option to ignore.”
“I am never really a fan of increasing the city’s debt. … But the amount of increase is relatively minor compared to the list of capital projects that we must get done,” he said.
Council last month appointed Lynch and Lynch as bond counsel and RBC Capital Markets as underwriter.
In related business, council on Monday approved for DAC Digital Assurance Certification, LLC, to provide disclosure dissemination services for the 2021 series general obligation bond. Gray said this was done as the city is required by law to disclose anything related to the bond.
Under new business, Gray said PennDOT has approved plans for the city’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) project aimed to install flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. He said the project can now go out for bid.
Council also voted to approve:
- Continuing the city’s emergency declaration until April 12. Council member Gerald Baldonieri opposed;
- Adopting the 2020 Westmoreland County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
- A cooperation agreement with Derry Borough for a joint code and zoning enforcement officer. Latrobe last month hired Shannon Cypher Hart as the city’s new code and zoning enforcement officer. Hart replaces Ann Powell, the city’s former code and zoning enforcement officer, who is now overseeing a new department to collect stormwater management fees from property owners. Derry Borough is expected to consider taking action on approving the agreement at tonight’s meeting, in which Hart would work 30 hours per week in Latrobe and 10 in Derry Borough;
- The blight inventory and plan proposal with the Westmoreland County Planning and Redevelopment Authority. Weller opposed. City officials described the program as a comprehensive strategy to address blight in the community which prioritizes actions to reduce blight. The total cost of the program is $12,000;
- Authorizing Solicitor John Greiner to advertise and prepare an ordinance to vacate an unnamed alley near the former Latrobe Elementary School on Ligonier Street. Council member Jim Kelley suggested city officials look into a current ordinance requiring the property owner to bear the cost of fees associated with vacating an alley.
