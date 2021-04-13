The City of Latrobe welcomed a new police officer and promoted another to the rank of sergeant during Monday’s council meeting.
Zachary Gustafson was hired as the Latrobe Police Department’s newest full-time officer. A 2010 Greater Latrobe graduate, Gustafson has six years of police experience, most recently serving with the Blairsville Police Department.
“He’s going to be a fine member of the department,” said Police Chief John Sleasman.
The department is now fully staffed, according to Sleasman. Last month, the department hired officer Jacob Cholock, who was selected among 14 candidates. Sleasman said both Gustafson and Cholock excelled in the civil service selection process.
Also Monday, Michael Wigand was promoted from detective to sergeant in a pinning ceremony performed by his 9-year-old twin sons Connor and Ethan. A 20-plus year department member, Wigand has served as detective since 2018. He is also a 15-year member and current coordinator of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force.
“He’s done a fantastic job for us, and I think he’s going to excel in his new position,” Sleasman said.
Chief Sleasman in August commended Wigand and officers Matthew Reeves and Sean Grosso for their investigative efforts which led to more than two dozen people being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged fentanyl trafficking ring.
In other business, council voted 6-1 to table designating the north side of Gertrude Street from the no parking sign to approximately 25 feet west as permit parking.
The request for permit parking came from Tim Weir, a resident of 1609 Ligonier St., whose only option for street parking is on Gertrude Street. However, city officials said a recreational trailer — the root cause of the parking issue — is parked in that area, leaving Weir no place to park.
“If I park in the American Legion, I have to walk a block and a half to my house,” Weir said.
Joseph Marcinik of Mission Road owns the adjacent property to Weir’s at the corner of Ligonier and Gertrude streets. He opposed granting the requested permit parking.
“It’s been a first come, first serve spot for years,” he said. “I feel that if this spot is given to just a certain house, it’s going to take away from the value of my property. … I should have just as much of a right to park in front of my lot as somebody else.”
However, city officials said Marcinik has the option to park on the curb cut alongside his property, whereas Weir does not.
“These are unusual circumstances, because there aren’t a lot of properties around town where you can’t park in front of your house,” said Mayor Rosie Woflord.
Council instead will consider adopting an ordinance which restricts parking recreational vehicles, trailers and similar vehicles on public city streets.
“I think what we’re going to do is tackle the issue — which is recreational vehicles,” said City Manager Michael Gray. “What we’re mainly going to take a look at the next agenda meeting is developing some draft ordinances prohibiting parking of such types of recreational vehicles on public streets that create these types of issues.”
Council on Monday also authorized Public Works Director Scott Wajdic to advertise and seek bids for the 2021 hot mix paving program. Gray said city officials will work on pinpointing which streets will be paved within the next week.
During public comment, Denis Howell of Frogtown Lane expressed concern with the excavating work Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission is completing at Legion-Keener Park — along with rumored plans for a dek hockey rink at the park.
“My concern is what is going on behind my house between my house and the tennis courts,” he said. “...Any time it rains, my foundation is completely covered in water … and my gazebo is literally rotting into the ground.”
Officials told Howell to attend Thursday’s Latrobe-GLSD meeting at 4:30 p.m. for further information.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council approved:
- Extending the city’s emergency declaration until May 10;
- Investment policy statement for Latrobe’s police pension plan;
- Disposition of the 2011 and 2012 public records of the administration and finance department;
- An ordinance approving the vacation of an unnamed alley which fronts Jefferson Street and extends into the property at 1501 Ligonier St. Gray previously said the petition to vacate the alley stipulates the petitioner covers associated costs;
- Authorizing Wajdic to advertise and seek bids for the 2021-2023 mowing season;
- The partnership agreement between the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) and the City of Latrobe, as the city eyes constructing a new welcome sign where motorists and pedestrians enter the downtown area on Route 981 after crossing the bridge above the Loyalhanna Creek. The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) was awarded a $9,500 mini-grant administered by the LHHC to create and build a new welcome sign in partnership with the City of Latrobe and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
