The opening reception of the second annual “Art Neighbors” joint exhibition will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature member artists of the Latrobe Art Center and Greensburg Art Center. The exhibit will run through Oct. 3. The opening reception will feature live music, prepackaged refreshments and free parking. Masks are required at the event and because of social distancing requirements, only 15 people will be allowed in the art center at a time to view the exhibit. Andrew Julo, director and curator of Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College, will judge the awards ceremony slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
