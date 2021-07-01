Latrobe Art Center and Greensburg Art Center will present the third annual Art Neighbors: Latrobe Art Center/Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition on display from July 1-31 with an opening reception slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
This collaborative exhibition was developed in 2019 by a small group of local artists who recognized the overlap in active artists at both art centers and the shared goals of the organizations. Exhibiting artists in the Art Neighbors: Latrobe Art Center/Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition are a mix of current Gallery Participants at Latrobe Art Center and members at Greensburg Art Center.
“Both Latrobe and Greensburg Art Centers actively share art, host classes and workshops, and strive to promote art education throughout their respective local communities,” says Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay. “We are thrilled to be hosting the Art Neighbors Joint Exhibition once again this year in partnership with the Greensburg Art Center to celebrate our collective mission and creative similarities while showcasing the works of the many talented artists from both art centers.”
A reception, open and free to the public, will be held on July 8 at Latrobe Art Center to announce the award-winning entries in the following categories:
- Best in Show (sponsored by Latrobe Dairy Queen);
- First place (sponsored by Seton Hill University);
- Second place (sponsored by Product Evaluation Systems Inc.);
- Third place (sponsored by Latrobe Glass & Mirror);
- Honorable mentions (sponsored by Nicko’s Chimney Company, Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival and Excela Health)
The show will be judged by Adrienne Heinrich, a sculptor, painter and installation artist educated at the Cleveland Institute of Art. Her work is represented in the permanent collections of the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, the Heinz Endowments, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and the Contemporary Museum of Montecatini, Italy.
Heinrich has exhibited yearly at galleries in New York City, Washington, D.C. and throughout Pennsylvania and has been an adjunct assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University and at Seton Hill University. Working since 1990, Heinrich has been a teaching artist in the Residency program in many Pennsylvania schools and 3 universities. She has been awarded the honor of Pittsburgh Artist of the Year in 2002 and Touchstone Center for Crafts Artist of the Year in 2016, each of which was accompanied by a one-person exhibition.
For more information, call 724-537-7011 or visit latrobeartcenter.org/artneighbors-2021.
