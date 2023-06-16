John Stein knew he wanted to be a fighter pilot back when he was a student at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, and this weekend, the 2015 Greater Latrobe graduate gets to come back to the airshow that inspired his dream… this time, in a T-38 jet, and encourage the next generation of future aviators.
1st Lt. Stein took his first flight and learned to fly at Westmoreland Aviation, a former flight school that was located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. While in contact recently with his former flight instructor Bill Wright, word got out to Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo and he invited Stein to come back and be a part of the airshow. Stein flew his T-38 into the airport Thursday in formation with fellow T-38 pilot Capt. Taylor Pond of Hollidaysburg from Tyndall Air Force Base located near Panama City, Florida.
“I was honored to be able to come back, super excited obviously to be able to fly into my hometown airport, show the jet, and talk about what we do and just bring it full circle from watching the airshows when I was little, being able to be back here, its a blessing,” Stein said on a phone with the Bulletin Thursday evening after landing at his home airport. “It was really cool when we were flying in and we finally descended below the clouds just to see all of the green and the trees, since I’ve been in Texas it’s a little dry out there and in Florida too, seeing all of the beautiful rolling hills and fields and everything it was really cool, and something I really missed about home.”
After graduating from Greater Latrobe, Stein attended Penn State University, studied mechanical engineering, and was a part of the Air Force ROTC program. He graduated from the school and was commissioned into the Air Force in 2019, where he learned that he was selected to become a fighter pilot.
He went through pilot training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, as part of the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training program. Stein is now assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base and flies the T-38, a twin-jet training aircraft. Stein says it has a unique role, “We provide professional fighter threat replication for fifth-gen fighters like the F-22 and F-35 and we basically dog fight them and that’s our main mission.”
1st Lt. Stein and Capt. Pond will be at the Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow this weekend alongside their aircraft, which will be on static display.
