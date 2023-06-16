John Stein knew he wanted to be a fighter pilot back when he was a student at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, and this weekend, the 2015 Greater Latrobe graduate gets to come back to the airshow that inspired his dream… this time, in a T-38 jet, and encourage the next generation of future aviators.

1st Lt. Stein took his first flight and learned to fly at Westmoreland Aviation, a former flight school that was located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. While in contact recently with his former flight instructor Bill Wright, word got out to Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo and he invited Stein to come back and be a part of the airshow. Stein flew his T-38 into the airport Thursday in formation with fellow T-38 pilot Capt. Taylor Pond of Hollidaysburg from Tyndall Air Force Base located near Panama City, Florida.

