Dr. Marla Sacks’ quest to become a pediatric surgeon has taken her as far as Brooklyn and California in the U.S. and all the way over to Africa on two medical mission trips, but it all started right here in the Latrobe area.
Dr. Sacks, the daughter of Dave and Barbara Sacks, was born and bred in the area, attending school at Mountain View Elementary and Greater Latrobe junior high and senior high schools, where she graduated in 2009.
Her father recalled that it didn’t come easy for Marla. She worked extremely hard, sometimes staying up to the early morning hours studying.
“She had to work hard and had an incredible drive,” Dave Sacks said.
She had a passion for the medical field, which she attributes to the time she worked as an EMT and volunteered at the former Jeannette Memorial Hospital and for the Excela Health hospice program.
After high school, Dr. Sacks attended Allegheny College in Meadville, followed by medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She graduated with honors in research in 2017.
That led her to SUNY Downstate University Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she was a general surgery resident and did clinical rotations. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sacks was on the frontlines as she worked at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, a medical facility that was the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.
“That was a mind-blowing experience,” she said. “We went from a well-stocked medical center to one working on Third World country level resources.”
Dr. Sacks said they had no masks at the beginning and she recalls wearing the same mask for a week. The surgical intensive care unit quickly transformed into a regular intensive care unit with just 20 beds.
“The first 40 patients admitted (to the unit) all died in those early days,” she recalled.
Once things improved in June of 2020, Dr. Sacks started looking into the research arm of pediatric surgery because it is a super competitive atmosphere with only 40 spots available country-wide and research experience would give her an advantage.
She enrolled in not only basic science research, but also clinical and outcome-based research, and even got the opportunity to participate in a program that included medical missions to Ghana and Zambia, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
In July 2020, she joined Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital as a Pediatric Surgery Clinical Research Fellow in California, where she’s been working for almost two years.
It was here where she got the opportunity to go on the medical mission trips to help children in need of medical attention.
First, in September 2021, Dr. Sacks traveled to Ghana in West Africa, where she worked in Kumasi, the country’s second largest city. There, she helped establish an operating room in a newly built hospital with donated laparoscopic surgical equipment, independently performed and assisted in 72 surgeries, including 65 pediatric cases, in just five days.
While in Ghana, Sacks’ team also trained personnel so they can start offering services to the people there.
In April of this year, Dr. Sacks traveled to Zambia in East Africa as a mission volunteer, where she independently performed and assisted in 60 surgeries. They went to Mambilima Mission Hospital in the small village of Mambilima, which Dr. Sacks said wasn’t a simple trip, recalling taking a flight to a city, and then a prop plane to another city before hopping on a medical mission plane to land in the small village.
“When we landed, 200 village children ran and surrounded the plane to greet us…it was like something out of a movie.”
Dr. Sacks explained that although that village’s population is only about 1,800 to 2,000 people, it borders a river with the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the other side, and during the dry season, villagers can just walk through the river, so even though they were in Africa, there were a bunch of villagers greeting them speaking French from the DRC.
On this trip, they also brought donations of food and equipment. They were only there for two half days and one full day, but did 16 surgeries. According to Dr. Sacks, there is one medical director for the entire community and the mission team set up what was supposed to be a surgical clinic, but it quickly turned into an “everything” clinic.
At this village, resources were very limited, including power and light. They did surgery only during the day because they needed the sunlight. Surgeons had to use headlamps that they brought in from the U.S.
According to Dr. Sacks, the medical director there does everything for the villagers, including the occasional C-section, so the medical mission team trained him on a variety of procedures, so he can improve the services he provides.
The mission team brought a variety of supplies, including instruments and gloves.
“They don’t have clean, running water,” remembered Dr. Sacks, who said they had to use a bucket of water which was boiled the previous night and kept in a cooler for surgeons to use to wash their hands before a surgery.
After returning to the states, Dr. Sacks returned to Loma Linda to continue her research.
Her supervisor, Dr. Andrew Radulescu, couldn’t speak more highly of Dr. Sacks. In a letter in support of her nomination for an award, Dr. Radulescu said that she “is a remarkable individual who fought hard to get to where she is today and continues to do so to reach her goal of becoming a pediatric surgeon.”
“She is the glue that holds all my research efforts in place...I can’t say enough good things about her; from managing all aspects of basic science research to all animal surgeries and coordinating medical students and fellows in the lab, she does it all superbly.”
She has attended 21 conferences since July 2020, where she has made more than 30 presentations and has several more scheduled in the next few months, including one in Miami and another in Tel Aviv for the European Surgical Association.
Next, Dr. Sacks will be returning to New York to finish her surgical residency, and then go on to a pediatric surgery clinical for the next two years, at the conclusion of which she will be a practicing pediatric surgeon.
Knowing that Pennsylvania is home to two excellent children’s hospitals – one in Pittsburgh and one in Philadelphia – Dr. Sacks said she would love to end up there because it would be convenient. However, Dr. Sacks said the American Pediatric Surgical Association is a small group of just 2,000 members.
“The number of available attending positions is quite small,” said Dr. Sacks.
“No matter where I end up, outreach will still occur.”
She would like to spend two to four weeks a year doing medical missions because taking care of kids and doing pediatric and adult surgeries in places where they don’t have access to them on a regular basis is important to her.
To the young people back home, Dr. Sacks has a message.
“First, don’t set limits on yourself,” said Dr. Sacks. “And second, dream big. Dream as big as you can. Shoot for the stars and land on the moon.”
While she knew she always loved medicine, she had another love and that was animals. She was very involved in 4-H and she struggled early on with the decision to go into veterinary medicine or human medicine.
While not married because of how focused she is on her work, Dr. Sacks said she lives vicariously through her sister, who has two children. Dr. Sacks said one of her highlights has been being able to help with the birth of her niece, who is 5 years old now.
She has embraced her role as the favorite aunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.