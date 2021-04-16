The Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday said it plans to look into water concerns at a resident’s property within the city.
Denis Howell of Frogtown Lane expressed issues with excavating work Latrobe-GLSD is completing at Legion-Keener Park — along with rumored plans for a dek hockey rink at the park.
At Monday’s Latrobe City Council meeting, Howell relayed concerns on “what is going on behind my house between my house and the tennis courts. ... Any time it rains, my foundation is completely covered in water … and my gazebo is literally rotting into the ground.”
Excavating work has been done this year through the addition of acquired property that’s being turned into green space, land which could be used for potential development in the future. The Latrobe Foundation purchased two properties within the park thanks to $150,000 in grant funding through the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation. Aside from the property acquisition, three structures were razed, debris was cleared and landscaping was done.
The additional green space, which adds another two acres to the 52-acre Legion-Keener area, is located near the park’s tennis courts and not far from Catherine Street Extension and Frogtown Lane.
Shevchik said Thursday there have been discussions about placing a dek hockey facility at several downtown locations — including Center Drive, Irving Avenue or the all-purpose field — but no decision has been made.
“There have been a lot of talks, but right now it is talks,” he said.
Shevchik said the site of a potential dek hockey facility would require a stormwater management system.
“If you do a dek hockey there, you’re going to have a lot of water retention,” Howell said of potentially placing the facility along Irving Avenue. “And I don’t want dek hockey 30 feet from my property. (It) has already been devalued because of the water situation.” Howell also expressed traffic concerns if a dek hockey rink was placed near his home.
Shevchik said Howell’s water concerns is the first he’s heard of any such issues along Frogtown Lane.
Also Thursday, Shevchik reported that many of the organization’s spring/summer programs are filled, including a number of youth soccer programs, introduction to pickle ball and Water Bugs, to name a few. He noted that other programs such as the Commanders introductory hockey league have had strong attendance, while there is a waiting list for dog lessons.
“We’re very excited that people are getting out and signing up for things,” he said.
The organization is finding success this spring despite two popular events not being held as scheduled, the annual Comedy Night and Daddy-Daughter Dance, because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The dance could potentially be held in the fall, Shevchik said last month.
Latrobe-GLSD, however, did bring in some extra funding through the inaugural Over the Hill Challenge with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association on March 20. Shevchik said the challenge, which featured nearly 200 participants and benefited Latrobe-GLSD’s 2021 Learn to Swim Programs, will be a yearly event.
Shevchik also said that the 21st annual Rabbit Race, held April 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, hosted 209 in-person runners and walkers and 31 virtual participants. The race’s virtual attendance was the highest for any Latrobe-GLSD event to date, he noted.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik reminds residents that dogs are prohibited at Legion-Keener Park, but people are allowed to walk them on city sidewalks and along the Lincoln Avenue and Creekside Park trails;
- Shevchik reported that a bridge at Creekside Park was recently vandalized, adding that the organization plans to make necessary repairs;
- Shevchik said the organization continues to recruit more potential lifeguards, with a few spots left to fill;
- Shevchik said the new two-bay batting cage at Legion-Keener is expected to be completed in roughly two weeks.
