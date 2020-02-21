If you’re looking for a fun way to fill your free time this spring and summer, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation hopes you’ll check out a copy of The Times, the brochure that lists the seasonal recreational programs currently offered by the organization.
The Latrobe-GLSD Commission at its meeting Thursday noted that the most recent issue of The Times, for the spring and summer of 2020, is now available.
The handy magazine, which is mailed to residents of the Greater Latrobe School District, provides all of the information you need to register for programs ranging from youth sports leagues to senior activities — and it also includes a registration form.
You can register online at www.latroberecreation.org; by mail to or in person at the Latrobe-GLSD offices in the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall), 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, with office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday for staff meeting), or by fax to 724-537-2057.
For more information, contact Latrobe-GLSD by phone at 724-537-4331 or via email to craig@latroberecreation.org.
In other business Thursday:
• Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik said that he’s working with the Latrobe Foundation to come up with a list of improvements to be made at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe, both in the short term and the long term.
One potential improvement he mentioned is the addition of another restroom near the tennis courts and the Legion ball field;
• Shevchik and maintenance foreman Jay McDowell recently saw to it that the septic tank for the maintenance building was emptied, as it was full;
• Shevchik said that the organization has been in touch with the lifeguards who worked at the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Swimming Pool last year and many of them plan to return again this year;
• Commissioner Dan Hennessey reported that income and expenses are running more or less in line with projections so far for 2020;
• The recent Comedy Night event, Latrobe-GLSD’s second-biggest fundraiser of the year, was a great success again this year, according to Shevchik.
