A proposed regional Latrobe recreational partnership took another step forward on Thursday, as the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission symbolically voted in support of the plan.
Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik noted that the commission’s unanimous vote wasn’t needed as part of the approval process. The Unity Township Supervisors approved a resolution this month to form a joint recreation commission with the City of Latrobe, Greater Latrobe School District and Youngstown Borough; the city and school board are expected to vote on the matter at their respective meetings next week.
A joint signing agreement with all the entities is tentatively scheduled for June 1.
“It’s something that the Greater Latrobe community needs,” commission chairman Tom Long said of the pending agreement. “... We’re really excited about all of the possibilities.”
Added commission member Dan Hennessy: “This is a win for the entire school district.”
“With us re-merging, it’s going to create a lot more opportunities for our residents as well as the residents in the Greater Latrobe community,” Unity Supervisor Mike O’Barto said previously. “We also feel that Unity Township will be able to offer our residents a lot more amenities than what we had in the past four or five years.”
“It’s exciting because the city offers some things and Unity offers a lot of other things,” Shevchik said.
The proposed 10-year agreement will reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township, which have worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
The relationship, which first began with a 10-year intermunicipal pact, ended after persistent disagreements over recreation commission operations.
Under the new partnership, according to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, Unity Township will contribute $100,000 per year to the joint commission; the school district will provide roughly $74,000, and Latrobe will pay $38,000.
Additionally, the three entities will each elect three members to the commission’s nine-member board. Youngstown won’t have a board representative and will not contribute financially to the joint commission, Falatovich said. However, Youngstown is included the commission since it is part of the school district.
Falatovich said the partnership will be called the Latrobe, Unity, Youngstown and GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission.
Added Falatovich via email to the Bulletin: “The commission will develop, schedule and implement programming which promotes the fair and equitable utilization of the facilities throughout the GLSD. So, programming can take place anywhere in appropriate facilities within Unity Township or the City of Latrobe. The location of the programs depends on the capabilities of the facilities to accommodate them.”
Unity Township recently applied for two grants through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for Unity Township Park and Pleasant Unity playground upgrades.
O’Barto previously estimated — between the two applications — that the township is requesting around $400,000 in funding for handicapped-accessible playground equipment. He previously said the current equipment at the Pleasant Unity playground near Volunteer Road was last upgraded in the 1990s.
Starting in 2015, the Greensburg YMCA has provided recreation programming to Unity Township residents. The contract, which cost the township $50,000 through the first five years, was extended last year at a price tag of $56,700, but expired in March.
“We did enjoy our relationship with the YMCA, but we just felt that we needed a little bit more,” O’Barto said previously.
Shevchik said Latrobe and Unity Township residents would pay the same flat fee for recreational programs under the proposed agreement, Prior to Thursday, Unity Township residents paid a slightly higher rate than Latrobe residents for such offerings.
“The GL fee has been wiped out,” he said. “If you are in the school district, you are paying the first fee on our brochure. Anybody outside still pays the extra fee.”
In other business, Shevchik said Latrobe-GLSD is updating its current software package with Community Pass to a “recreation package,” which will allow residents to register easier and access the Latrobe-GLSD catalog with their mobile devices. The new online system will also move users directly to the program they wish to sign up for, he noted.
“It will definitely streamline the process,” he said.
The new software will also allow users to reserve a pavilion online, which they cannot do presently.
Additionally, Shevchik said the software upgrade will allow Latrobe-GLSD to install a point-of-sale (POS) system at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool. The system, he said, will allow people to use credit cards at the downtown pool and receive pool passes in person.
“If you want to buy a swimming pass while at the pool, it will give people ability to buy a swim pass and have it printed out (at the pool),” he said.
The commission also approved the following 2021 summer staff members: Day camp — Ainsley Novotny, Ashley Pagliei, Brittany Pagliei, Katelyn Rhodes, Skyler Shank; pool admissions — Meghan DiVittis, Meghan Henderson, Josephine Kubus; pool manager — Chad Schmeling; pool assistant manager — Travis Schmeling; pool lifeguards — Teko Angelicchio, Annie Duda, Kierra Madey, Jenna Mucci, Emily Pry, Becca Reed, Emily Ross, Camden Soich, Colin Spehar, Lexxi Thompson, Sophie Vreeland, Kayla White, Jade Wile; pool head lifeguard — Olivia Galando, Sarah Seremet, and tennis — Angela Popovich.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said a Fourth of July race will be held, but route options are still being discussed with the “Brewery Bridge” currently under construction;
- Hennessy said programming and pool income are well ahead of projections to date;
- The commission held an executive session related to personnel.
