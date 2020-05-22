With many of its programs having been cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has set June 9 as a tentative start date for the Latrobe Farmers Market.
The popular summer market is slated to begin the second Tuesday in June from noon to 4 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
Latrobe-GLSD is following guidelines provided by the Pennsylvania Recreation & Parks Society, which allow farmers markets to open during the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan.
The guidelines mandate that vendors operate at a minimum of 10 feet apart, and patrons observe social distancing while wearing masks and gloves.
Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik said the market will be set up encouraging one-way traffic, where patrons enter one way and exit another.
Shevchik also announced a tentative start date for My First Kick soccer for June 10, though he noted it could be pushed back to June 17.
Park restrooms are able to open under state guidelines, provided they are sanitizatized daily and display required signage. Latrobe-GLSD park restrooms remain closed, however, as furloughs limit the staff’s ability to properly sanitize them.
Shevchik said he’s seeking bids to make park bathrooms “touchless,” adding that total cost would roughly be $10,000.
Playgrounds remain closed during the yellow phase, and will remain so until Westmoreland County enters the green phase.
Shevchik reminds Latrobe residents that dogs are not allowed at park facilities or paths.
In his finance report, Latrobe-GLSD commission treasurer Dan Hennessy said the park is “significantly behind on budget,” adding that it is behind on total income by 10-12 % to date. However, given the extended furlough of park employees, he noted that expenses are about 20% below budget.
“We have a positive net income so far … $10,000 better than planned, which is pretty remarkable,” Hennessy said.
Latrobe-GLSD is still looking to host Play Camp this summer. State guidelines allow for outdoor camps to open, with some restrictions.
“We will do the best that we can to make sure these kids have a fun summer,” Shevchik said.
In other news, Shevchik said the swimming pool was drained Thursday, adding that there are plans to get the pumps and filtration system working next week. Pools remain closed during the yellow phase, but Shevchik said it’s necessary to keep them cleaned and operating at this time.
“A lot of municipality pools, even if they don’t open, are going to be running filters so they don’t sit for two years,” he said. “We have to clean the bottom of the pool or it will be stained. It will be ready to go if for some reason we get out of the green (phase).”
In other business at the Latrobe-GLSD meeting:
Shevchik said two picnic tables were recently vandalized at Legion-Keener. The assailants were captured on surveillance and the video was sent to the Latrobe Police Department;
Shevchik said he met with El Grande Industries to discuss a paving project at Legion Keener Park. Work is set to begin in mid-June. Last month, a bid for $109,000 was awarded to the Donora-based company to pave the parking lot at Legion-Keener, and for $5,800 to pave the walking trail.
The commission agreed to meet in-person at the June meeting, allowing for those who wish to attend the meeting remotely to do so via GoToMeeting.
