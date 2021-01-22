The Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission approved its 2021 budget at Thursday’s meeting.
Like countless community organizations, Latrobe-GLSD programs have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and those struggles affected planning for this year’s budget.
Latrobe-GLSD Commissioner Dan Hennessy said last month that program income in the 2021 spending plan is $103,000 compared to a pre-pandemic figure of $150,000 in 2019.
“It’s a significant recovery from 2020, but not fully back,” Hennessy said previously.
He noted that revenues are expected to be down this year based on the “assumption that there won’t be any senior bus trips” because of the pandemic.
If improved conditions allow for bus trips, they will put back into the budget, Hennessy added.
Program expenses, conversely, are also projected to be down in 2021 because the organization won’t be paying for buses for senior trips, he said.
“A big chunk of that is seniors and the impact of some of the winter programs being non-existent or very low, and the assumption is that the spring will be a little on the low side, with a recovery in the second half of the year,” Hennessy said last month.
Hennessy added that numbers for dek hockey are projected to be down, while indoor aquatics have effectively been wiped out.
Elsewhere, income at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool is listed on the budget with the assumption that the pool will be open for a full 2021 season.
“People might be a little cautious going back to the pool, so the number is higher than 2020 but lower than the 2018 and 2019 numbers,” he said.
Budgeted spring soccer numbers, Hennessy noted, is based on how the organization fared in the fall. There is a hope that by fall 2021, participation will increase, he said.
Pavilion rentals are also down in this year’s spending plan. Summer day camp is expected to recover, but won’t be as strong as 2019, he said.
Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik said last month that the organization recently received a COVID-19 grant from the Philip M. McKenna Foundation.
“These COVID grants left us in a healthy, positive position at the end of the year,” Hennessy said.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved Scott Immel as Latrobe-GLSD’s new maintenance foreman, effective Feb. 1, at a salary of $42,000 with benefits. Shevchik said Immel, who will be working under a six-month probationary period in his new role, was employed with the City of Greensburg for more than 20 years.
Shevchik added that the organization plans to file for an additional round of federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding. This past summer, Latrobe-GLSD was awarded roughly $69,000 through the PPP to help cover employee wages and related expenses over a 24-week timeframe. The financial boost helped reverse staff furloughs, Shevchik said at the time.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
Shevchik said the organization’s 17th Annual Comedy Night featuring Pittsburgh Funny Bone Comedians will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25, and tables are reserved for groups of eight. Register online at www.latroberecreation.org
- or call the Latrobe-GLSD office at 724-537-4331 for registration details;
- The organization’s Daddy Daughter Dance, “Boots & Bling,” is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity. A DJ, dancing, refreshments and games will be provided. Each daughter will receive a gift to take home. Tickets are $30 per couple, plus $10 for additional children. The recommended age for this event is 3 to 12 years old. Register online at
- or call the Latrobe-GLSD office at 724-537-4331 for registration details;
- The commissioners approved Richard B. Guskiewicz Associates as auditor for 2021;
- Shevchik said a recent water leak at the Memorial Field/Irving Avenue bathrooms led to a pipe burst and an issue with a shut-off valve, with the value issue to be revisited once the weather improves;
- Shevchik said the portion of the Lincoln Trail extension crossing over to Route 982 has added a 10-foot wide path. Measures are being taken to “soften up” the area and keep it safe from any potential traffic, he noted;
- Shevchik said Latrobe-GLSD is now permitted to use Greater Latrobe School District facilities for its basketball and indoor soccer leagues;
- Shevchik said the organization’s current 2003 pickup truck is up for inspection. Because there is some rust underneath the vehicle, he said Latrobe-GLSD could pursue an upgrade in the near future;
- Shevchik said Latrobe-GLSD is working on its 2021 spring and summer brochure, with plans to again mail the brochure to residents.
