Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation received a boost in the form of federal funds to help offset payroll expenses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Latrobe-GLSD commission learned at its meeting Thursday.
Latrobe-GLSD was awarded roughly $69,000 through the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) to help cover employee wages and related expenses over a 24-week timeframe, Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik said. The financial boost helped reverse staff furloughs and has the department operating with all furloughed staff now back to working 40 hours per week, Shevchik said.
Without accounting for the PPP funds, Latrobe-GLSD was roughly $130,000 behind budgeted income projections as of the end of June, commission treasurer Dan Hennessy said in his finance report. Program income lagging behind projections by $52,000 and pool revenue being behind by $25,000 because of a delayed opening were contributors to the shortfall.
While coronavirus restrictions reduced the organization’s income, Latrobe-GLSD also saw lower expenses than originally budgeted for. With programs canceled and staff furloughed for part of the spring because of the pandemic, expenses through the end of June were about $101,000 less than budgeted, Hennessy said.
With the recent spate of hot weather, the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool has been a popular destination since its opening June 26.
Shevchik said the pool has averaged more than 100 visitors per day.
“We did not have that last year,” he said. “Maybe it’s the heat, maybe it’s people just wanting to get out of their houses, but it has been a positive.”
The organization has been offering swim lessons, with more than 60 children enrolled in the various swimming classes.
Coronavirus safety requirements remain in place for pool visitors, Shevchik noted.
“As people enter the pool (facility), they have to wear a mask,” he said. “That’s been a little touch-and-go from some people who don’t understand the policies and how important it is to wear the masks when you’re inside, when you’re paying, while you’re showing your card. any time, especially around our pool employees, you need to be wearing a mask. Any kind of first aid, they need to have a mask on, when they’re going to the bathroom or using the changing room, we ask you to put your mask on.”
Shevchik said most people are following the mask guidelines, but some pool visitors have been asked to leave and return once they’ve donned a mask.
“That’s to protect ourselves, protect others and keep the pool open,” he said.
Pool staff are also checking all visitors’ temperatures before swim lessons, and similar guidelines are followed each day before the start of Play Camp.
Paving work at Legion-Keener Park is complete, Shevchik announced, with line painting at the parking lot finished Thursday afternoon. The project cost $114,800 and was completed by El Grande Industries.
Shevchik said a restroom door at Legion-Keener Park needed to be replaced after the locking mechanism was tampered with, resulting in a park visitor becoming locked inside when the automatic lock engaged at its designated time. Because the mechanism had been damaged, the door was unable to be opened from the inside when the automatic lock engaged, and Latrobe-GLSD staff couldn’t get the lock to unlock manually either. Eventually, Shevchik said, officers from the Latrobe Police Department were called to force the door open.
In addition to the issue with the restroom door, Latrobe-GLSD staff had to deal with another incident involving equipment at Legion-Keener Park. Shevchik said eight sections of bleachers and nine heavy benches were overturned there between Wednesday and Thursday, mostly in the area surrounding the Legion baseball field. Latrobe-GLSD staff members spent several hours Thursday righting the bleachers and benches, he added.
The parks and recreation commission on Thursday discussed amendments to the city’s ordinance regarding rules for Latrobe-GLSD parks and trails prior to submitting proposed amendments to Latrobe City Council.
Additions to the existing ordinance being proposed include bans on open fires, glass bottles, feeding wildlife and parking on the grass.
Following discussion, the commission also recommended an amendment that would allow skateboards on the Lincoln Avenue Trail, but keep them prohibited at other parks. Concerns were raised regarding park property being damaged by skateboarders performing tricks rather than using skateboards — or scooters and bicycles — purely as a means of conveyance.
The commission approved submitting the proposed ordinance amendments to city officials for review.
In other business, the commission approved Angela Popovich, a student and tennis player at St. Vincent College, as tennis instructor.
