Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is expecting a bounce-back in 2021, but the extent of the recovery remains a question.
Like countless community organizations, Latrobe-GLSD programs have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and those struggles affected planning for next year’s budget.
Latrobe-GLSD Commissioner Dan Hennessy said at Thursday’s virtual commission meeting that program income in the proposed 2021 spending plan is $103,000 compared to a pre-pandemic figure of $150,000 in 2019.
“It’s a significant recovery from 2020, but not fully back,” Hennessy said.
He noted that revenues are expected to be down next year based on the “assumption that there won’t be any senior bus trips” because of the pandemic. If improved conditions allow for bus trips, they will put back into the budget, Hennessy added.
Program expenses, conversely, are also projected to be down in 2021 because the organization won’t be paying for buses for senior trips, he said.
“A big chunk of that is seniors and the impact of some of the winter programs being non-existent or very low, and the assumption is that the spring will be a little on the low side, with a recovery in the second half of the year,” Hennessy said of the budget.
“If the vaccine rollout doesn’t go as planned or if people don’t feel secure, that program number could decline. On the flip side, if seniors feel safe, it could go up. It’s a place to start and we’ll see how the year goes.”
Hennessy added that numbers for dek hockey are projected to be down, while indoor aquatics have effectively been wiped out. Elsewhere, income at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool is listed on the budget with the assumption that the pool will be open for a full 2021 season.
“People might be a little cautious going back to the pool, so the number is higher than 2020 but lower than the 2018 and 2019 numbers,” he said.
The budgeted spring soccer numbers, Hennessy noted, is based on how the organization fared in the fall. There is a hope that by fall 2021, participation will increase, he said.
Pavilion rentals are also down in next year’s spending plan. Summer day camp is expected to recover, but won’t be as strong as 2019, he said.
“A lot of the things in the winter months are significantly reduced and the spring is played down a bit as well,” he said.
Commission members plan to review the 2021 budget and will look to approve a spending plan at next month’s meeting.
In other business, Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik said the Latrobe Foundation recently purchased a piece of property at Legion-Keener Park on the corner of the walking trail behind the tennis courts and the baseball field. He added that structures on the property have been knocked down, including a house and a trailer, and the area was cleaned up; Fred Stynchula and Lester Sutton also seeded and graded the area.
“We almost added another acre to Legion-Kenner Park with that purchase,” Shevchik said of the new space. “It’s a nice addition.”
“Great job by the Latrobe Foundation and the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation too for giving the Latrobe Foundation a grant to purchase that property,” he said. “(There was) a lot of community involvement.”
The City of Latrobe’s public works department also assisted with cleanup efforts, he added.
As for future plans for the property, Shevchik wasn’t ready to offer details on Thursday.
“There are some plans I’ll hopefully share in the future about that area, but right now, it’s just nice to get that cleaned up,” he said.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said the Polar Plunge at Keystone State Park has been canceled because of the pandemic. He added that the organization’s annual comedy night will likely be canceled or postponed.
- Shevchik said the organization recently received a COVID-19 grant from the Philip M. McKenna Foundation. “A huge thank you (to them),” he said. “It was unexpected.”
- Shevchik thanked the Latrobe Fire Department for their assistance with the Latrobe Turkey Trot held last month. In all, 638 people took part in the annual event, he said;
- The commission approved to acquire a more detailed quote from a prospective CPA.
