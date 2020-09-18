Like countless community organizations, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation programs have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commissioner Dan Hennessy said during Thursday’s monthly meeting that the organization is about “two-thirds” behind its projected 2020 budget because of the pandemic.
He also noted that while revenues are down, so are expenses.
Earlier this year, Latrobe-GLSD was awarded roughly $69,000 through the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) to help cover employee wages and related expenses over a 24-week timeframe, Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik said previously. The financial boost also helped reverse staff furloughs, he noted.
Without accounting for the PPP funds, Latrobe-GLSD was roughly $130,000 behind budgeted income projections through the end of June, Hennessy said previously.
Hennessy said even though daily attendance was up this year at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool, pool passes — because of the delayed start to the 2020 season — fell about $10,000 short of projected goals.
“It was an ugly year all around with COVID,” he said.
“If the PPP doesn’t somehow get extended or programs or attendance dramatically bounce, we are going to have a hard time with the budget next year. I’m worried about the recovery of programs. We need a vaccine and an extension of PPP.”
“Next year’s budget is definitely going to be a challenge,” Shevchik said.
Of the programs affected, Shevchik said the organization’s dek hockey season has been canceled aside from the “learn to play” league because of a lack of interest. He said dek hockey numbers have slipped since the move to the David R. Peach Dek Rink Twin Lakes Expansion Park in Unity Township.
“The numbers were the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said of this year’s interest in fall dek hockey. “The numbers don’t lie … since we moved out there, it’s been rough sledding.”
Also on Thursday, Shevchik reminded residents that no dogs are permitted at Legion-Keener Park.
He noted that residents are permitted to walk their dogs along Creekside Park, the Lincoln Avenue Trail or downtown, where pet waste stations are available. Some parts of the path at Legion-Keener are 6-feet wide, Shevchik said, whereas the Lincoln Avenue Trail has a 10-foot-wide path.
Shevchik said anyone who sees a dog at Legion-Keener Park is encouraged to call 911.
“It’s not new, but things have changed since COVID,” he said of the park’s dog rules. “More people are out walking their dogs or walking in general. It’s not new to us or the City of Greensburg — most any municipal park, you cannot have a pet there.”
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik praised pool officials for a successful season. “Great job by the staff, lifeguards and leadership down there,” he said;
- Shevchik said playground equipment installation continues at city parks, while fencing work is underway at the tennis courts. He noted that tennis and pickleball nets won’t be installed until the facilities are upgraded, which will take a few weeks;
- Shevchik thanked Lester Sutton for donating a shed for the Latrobe Little League at Legion-Keener;
- Shevchik said the commission, along with City of Latrobe officials and police, continue to discuss updates to park rules and regulations;
- The commission held an executive session Thursday related to personnel.
