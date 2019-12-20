Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, leery of the impact a potential minimum wage hike in Pennsylvania could have on its annual budget, is getting a reprieve — for now.
The state House of Representatives wrapped up its final session for 2019 on Wednesday without taking up a proposal to gradually increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour by 2022.
The Republican-controlled state Senate recently approved (42-7) the legislation in question, which would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in four steps to $9.50 in 2022. But it has stalled and remains in committee in the Republican-controlled House, where its prospects remain unclear.
Members of the Latrobe-GLSD commission have discussed in recent months the impact that a minimum wage increase could have on the organization’s ability to continue to serve local communities with recreational programs.
Commission treasurer Dan Hennessy last month said that he did some preliminary projections to get an idea of what that impact would be, and he estimated an increase in costs of approximately $5,500 next year if it passes. That cost would rise to approximately $16,000 to $17,000 total by the time the minimum wage reaches $9.50 in 2022, he said.
In recent years, the organization has managed to keep a balanced budget, mostly by carefully controlling costs and coming up with new recreational programs to generate more revenue.
The commission approve the 2020 budget Thursday, noting that it ended up being very similar to this year’s approximately $550,000 budget.
“It all stays in balance when the dust all settles. It’s very close to the same kind of numbers as this year’s budget,” Hennessy said. “This budget is based on the current minimum wage.”
The 2020 budget includes only a minimal increase in health care costs, according to Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik.
It also includes a $38,500 salary for Dawn Vavick, who previously served as program administrative assistant and on Thursday was promoted to manage programs and aquatics. The commission said she also will retain her benefits.
Hennessy said that a look at the 2019 budget versus actual totals shows that this year’s budget should “end up just about balanced.”
In other business:
- Shevchik noted that as part of the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA)’s ongoing water line replacement work near the Lincoln Avenue Trail, crushed gravel is being put down to extend a path from the trail that is slated eventually to stretch to the Latrobe Skating Center on Ligonier Street. He said the Latrobe Foundation is working with a contractor on putting together a plan for some sort of crosswalk to help keep pedestrians safe as they cross the busy road in that area.
- The 2019 Turkey Trot didn’t end up breaking existing records for participation, Shevchik said, but it was close. He also noted that there were four participants in the virtual race, a new addition this year.
- Commissioner Sue Mains reported that she was re-elected to serve on the commission as a representative of the Greater Latrobe School District. Bruce Jones, a representative of the City of Latrobe, is up for re-election in 2020, the group noted.
- Shevchik said that tickets are still available for the annual Comedy Night event, a comedy show featuring Pittsburgh Funny Bone comedians. This year’s event will be held Jan. 25, at Huber Hall, Latrobe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner from Fugenthaler’s Catering is included. You must be age 21 or older to attend. The cost is $35. Tables can be reserved for groups of eight. To register online, visit the website at www.latroberecreation.org, click on “Register Online” in the menu bar, and either log in to your existing account or create an account to gain access to the online registration process. You can also contact Latrobe-GLSD’s offices at 724-537-4331 for more information about registering without going through the online process.
- Also, a reminder to area residents: Latrobe-GLSD plans to adjust its office hours starting next year. Beginning Jan. 1, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. instead of from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, as it is currently.
